IN PHOTOS: Iowa forward Jada Gyamfi shares glimpses of "summer" adventures in latest Instagram carousel

Iowa Hawkeyes star Jada Gyamfi is gearing up for her third college football campaign. And amid the offseason preparations for the 2024-25 season, the forward is spending her time relaxing and making memories with her friends and family.

Jada Gyamfi put up an Instagram post of her summertime adventures. In the snippets she shared, we see her spending quality time with her family and friends and going on several different vacations in different places. The snippets also included pictures with her pet dog.

"This is what I've been up to all summer <3," Gyamfi wrote in the caption.

Trending

Coming out of Johnston High School, the young forward joined the Hawkeyes ahead of the 2022-23 season. She saw limited time on the court as a freshman and played in eight games during that season. Gyamfi went on to average 0.8 points, 1.0 rebounds, and 0.5 assists that campaign.

Last season, she once again saw limited time on the court as former Iowa star Caitlin Clark and her team won the Big Ten championship and faced South Carolina in the natty finals. They however lost to Dawn Staley's team, which ended their dreams of clinching a national championship.

With the team losing a few of their key players to this year's WNBA draft, Jada Gyamfi now has the chance display her talents as a key player during the 2024-25 campaign.

Jada Gyamfi's former teammate Kate Martin compliments her for her energy

During an episode of Gyamfi's podcast called 'Fresh Tawk', Jada Gyamfi brought in her former teammate Kate Martin as a guest. Martin spent six seasons with the Hawkeyes before being drafted by the Las Vegas Aces in the 2024 WNBA draft.

On the podcast, Kate Martin thanked Jada Gymafi for being her source of energy and motivation. She said that it was because of Gyamfi's nature that she could keep her calm and be a strong pillar of support for her team.

"I love the people who are energy givers, who you see and you don't feel like you have to be on," Martin said. "You know what I mean, that's how you are for me. Everytime I see you, I'm like, I just know I'm gonna smile and I can be myself and I can just be free you know? I'm not gonna be drained after hanging out with you" (1:01:10 onwards)

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

What could Alabama basketball's 2024-25 starting lineup look like? Find out here