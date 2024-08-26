IN PHOTOS: Iowa HC Jan Jensen shows up to support "fun" showdown between Kate Martin's Las Vegas Aces and Chicago Sky

Iowa Hawkeyes coach Jan Jensen made a quick road trip to see the program's former athlete, Kate Martin. The Los Vegas Aces were on the road to face the Chicago Sky in the Wintrust Arena in Chicago, Illinois. The first-year coach was in the vicinity with her wife Julie Fitzpatrick, son Jack and daughter Janie.

Jan Jensen kept the fans updated as soon as the group found their seats in the arena and also shared a few behind-the-scenes snippets with Kate Martin.

"Always fun to see @katemartin shine, too! Thx for sharing your light & love with all of us! Love ya, Kate!," Jansen quipped while uploading an image of Martin on her story.

"Proud Cousin and Aunts with our family's awesome "Ace"!" she penned as Jansen and her family posed with Martin.

Kate Martin was with the Hawkeyes for her entire collegiate run, representing the Caitlin Clark-era roster, which is considered one of the best squads in the program's history. Martin, due to her lockerroom IQ and on-court leadership, earned the moniker of being the 'glue' of the team.

Alongside Kate Martin, Jensen also found time to pose with Megan Gustafson, another Iowa product who took over the collegiate circuit from 2015–19.

Jan Jensen plans to capitalize on Iowa Hawkeyes' popularity

As Lisa Bluder stepped down as Iowa’s head coach after two decades of leadership, Jan Jensen was seen as a natural successor to her values and culture.

However, with the responsibility comes the pressure of filling Bluder’s boots and maintaining the Hawkeyes’ winning notion. Moreover, with the Big Ten expansion, the competition will be tougher.

Nevertheless, Jan Jensen sees more recruitment opportunity in the expansion. Additionally, she believes that Iowa’s newfound glory and national presence will help them add high-caliber players to the roster, which was once considered a reach for the program.

Over the last 20 years, more than 70% of program players have joined from either Iowa or a border state. That could change in the coming years, enabling Iowa to produce a more talented group than ever.

The numbers don't lean towards Jensen this year, mostly due to the surprising coaching change.

Oregon’s Ava Heiden is the only freshman out of Iowa or a neighbouring state. Taylor Stremlow and Teagan Mallegni are from Wisconsin, Aaliyah Guyton is from Illinois and Callie Levin is an Iowa native. Nevertheless, it is still a more diverse freshman class than in the last two years.

