IN PHOTOS: Iowa State's championship rings feature "Among Us" tribute, celebrating team bonding in Big 12 title run

Iowa State men's basketball team won the 2024 Big 12 tournament after defeating Houston in March. After months of waiting, the Cyclones players finally received their championship rings.

On Monday, Iowa State unveiled the rings on social media.

"It’s All in the Details," the caption read with a ring emoji.

Looking deeply into the details, the features on the ring get a little weird. It not only shows what the team achieved but also tells the story of their path to winning the championship.

The "Among Us" game's crewmate character with the text "SEND CODE!" is embedded in the ring. The Cyclones use this phrase to signal the beginning of a new game.

The team played "Among Us" together during their road trips throughout the season. The online multiplayer game was popular during the COVID-19 pandemic, and it helped the team connect with each other.

Even the "Among Us" X account noticed the detail and commented on the post.

"not the detail i expected."

Other details are easy to understand. On the front, there's an old Iowa State logo. The words "BIG 12 CHAMPIONS" are engraved around it. One side shows the score of the final game against Houston, while the other has the player's name and number.

Moreover, the "SWEET SIXTEEN" inscription describes Iowa State's seventh appearance at that stage of the competition. The phrase "23-0 AT HILTON" references the team not losing their 23 games at the Hilton Center. Moreover, "29 WINS" reflects the Cyclones' overall wins last season.

Iowa State basketball roster and schedule for 2024-25 season

Coach TJ Otzelberger held on to most of his players from the previous season's roster, with only three departures. He also added five new players, three from transfers - Brandton Chatfield, Nate Heise and Dishon Jackson - and two from the recruiting class: Nojus Indrusaitis and Dwayne Pierce.

The rest of the squad is the same as last campaign when they clinched the Big 12 tournament and reached the Sweet Sixteen in the NCAA. With the revamped roster, Otzelberger, who enters his fourth season at the university, aims to improve on the team's NCAA run.

The Cyclones haven't reached Elght Eight since 2000, while their only Final Four appearance was 80 years ago.

Iowa State Cyclones nonconference schedule 2024-25

Nov 4: vs. Mississippi Valley State

Nov 11: vs. Kansas City

Nov 18: vs. IUPUI

Dec 4: vs. Marquette

Dec 8: vs. Jackson State

Dec 12: vs. Iowa

Dec 15: vs. Omaha

Dec 22: vs. Morgan State

