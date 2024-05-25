IN PHOTOS: Iowa women's basketball hypes up iconic Caitlin Clark vs Kate Martin WNBA clash in latest IG post

It's Iowa day in the WNBA as Caitlin Clark and Kate Martin face off against each other in a crunch encounter on Saturday night. Before the big Indiana vs Las Vegas game, the Iowa Hawkeyes took to Instagram to share snippets featuring Clark and Martin. The snaps in the post showed their moments in the WNBA so far.

Clark and Martin played together for Iowa on that college level and achieved a lot on the court. While Clark went first overall in the WNBA Draft to Indiana, Martin was picked by the Aces in the second round of the proceedings. Now the two ex-teammates have a reunion to try and one-up each other.

Here is how the Iowa Hawkeyes women's basketball program hyped up Caitlin Clark vs Kate Martin WNBA clash.

“Iowa Day,” the caption with the post read.

The Fever will travel to Michelob ULTRA Arena in Las Vegas to take on the Aces on Saturday. The game will tip off at 8 PM CT and the fans can catch it live on NBA TV. Indiana has been struggling early in the season losing their opening five games, including some close ones.

They finally got a win against the Los Angeles Sparks on Friday with a 78-73 scoreline. Caitlin Clark registered a double double, raking up 11 points and 10 rebounds. She also assisted her teammates in scoring eight times in the game.

The Aces will be playing just their fourth game of the season so far. They have won two of the last three they have taken the court for. It remains to be seen if Kate Martin can stop former teammate Clark.

Caitlin Clark's support for Kate Martin at the WNBA Draft 2024

Caitlin Clark and Kate Martin went together for the 2024 WNBA Draft last month in New York City. While the Iowa star guard had her name called before anyone else, Martin waited patiently with Clark's boyfriend, Connor McCaffrey. When her name was called as the 18th overall pick, she got up and hugged the boyfriend of her friend before going on to the stage to take the accolades.

Martin became the surprise pick of the day as the Aces bet on her earlier than expected. She has featured in two of the three games involving the reigning WNBA champions and has averaged 1.5 points per game along with a similar assists average. She also has 3.5 rebounds per game so far. The Caitlin Clark vs Kate Martin matchup is certainly one to watch.