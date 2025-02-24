IN PHOTOS: IU Indianapolis MBB team bus left in ashes following win against Northern Kentucky

Tragedy was averted after a bus transporting the University Indianapolis men's basketball team back to campus caught fire on Sunday. The team was returning from a 71-67 road loss to Northern Kentucky when the bus caught fire along Interstate 275.

Ad

Sports reporter Kyla Russell shared photos from the aftermath of the fire incident on X (formerly Twitter) with the caption:

"#BREAKING: A bus carrying the IU Indy men’s basketball team caught fire earlier tonight near Kent, Indiana. The team says everyone evacuated and there were no injuries."

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

It remains unclear how the fire started, but all occupants of the bus survived without injury.

“On the return drive from today’s game against Northern Kentucky, the bus carrying the IU Indianapolis men’s basketball team experienced a mechanical issue that caused a fire around Kent, Indiana,” the IU Indy Athletics department said in a statement.

“All members of the team and staff evacuated the bus without injury. Another bus is en route to pick up the team and deliver them back to Indianapolis.”

Ad

The team reportedly arrived home safely on Sunday night.

IU Indianapolis endures road loss to Northern Kentucky Horizon League

Hours before the fire accident, the Indiana University Indianapolis men's basketball team lost 71-67 at Northern Kentucky in Horizon League action. Josh Dilling led Northern Kentucky with 28 points, shooting 10 of 18 (7 for 15 from 3-point range). Dan Gherezgher Jr. scored 15 points and added seven rebounds to help the Norse improve 14-15 overall and 9-9 in the Horizon League.

Ad

Meanwhile, the Jaguars were led in scoring by Sean Craig, who finished with 22 points and seven rebounds. Paul Zilinskas added 15 points, seven rebounds and four assists, while Alec Millender had 12 points and seven assists.

"We're right there," IU Indianapolis coach Paul Corsaro said after the game. "I liked our fight, especially on the road against a well-coached team. The last four minutes of the first half and first four (minutes) of the second half killed us."

Ad

IU Indianapolis (9-20, 5-13) still has two home games to finish the regular season before the Horizon League Tournament. However, the Jaguars will need a winning streak to get a ticket into March Madness.

The last time they made the NCAA Tournament was in 2003, when the then-No. 16 seed IU Indianapolis lost to then-No. 1 seed Kentucky. The Jaguars have not won a regular-season conference championship since 2006.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Dawn Staley, Geno Auriemma, or Kim Mulkey - who is NCAAW's highest-paid coach? Find out here