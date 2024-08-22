IN PHOTOS: Kentucky HC Mark Pope and 4-star PG Tay Kinney spends a fun-filled day during official visit

One of the top players in the class of 2026, Tay Kinney, visited the first year head coach Mark Pope’s program on Wednesday. The in-state talent comes to the Wildcats after spending two years in Newport, KY, and is in the middle of his transition to Overtime Elite, joining another Kentucky-grown talent, Jasper Johnson.

The 6-foot-2 point guard was welcomed with open arms by Mark Pope and his crew as the four-star guard toured the campus, met notable names like Andrew Mitchell (head coach of Wildcats Select) and discussed his upsides with the program. Moreover, Pope was also seen indulging in basketball with Tay Kinney's younger brother, extending appreciation for the Lexington school to his family.

Tay Kinney has been on Mark Pope’s radar since this spring. Assistant coach Cody Fueger initiated contact with the young prospect while the program sent out an official offer to him this Tuesday, a day before his visit.

However, recruiting Tay Kinney will be a gradual process. The youngster also has offers from the Arkansas Razorbacks, Tennessee, Texas, Kansas Jayhawks, Villanova Wildcats, Louisville Cardinals, Texas A&M, Notre Dame, Xavier, Michigan, Indiana, Illinois, Penn State and others.

Despite an official visit, Kentucky’s staff will have to work towards building a connection and relationship with Tay Kinney. One of the monumental day in their pursuits will be October 11, when Kinney will visit the school for the Big Blue Madness alongside other key visitors.

Mark Pope's recruiting acumen lands a promising big man from the 2025 class

Mark Pope has begun shaping the new-age Kentucky Wildcats and his impact is already on display. One of those was his recruitment of Malachi Moreno, the 6-foot-10 talent in class of 2025.

The power forward made an unofficial visit to the Wildcats earlier in August 2024, which was enough for him to cite his verbal commitment. Pope unfolded chairs for Moreno and his older brother at the Rupp Arena before indulging in talks about his plans for the big man.

One of the biggest factors in garnering an early commitment was Pope’s knack for personally training and developing his bigs, instead of handing the responsibility to other coaches.

Moreno currently has offers from other top programs and has named the Razorbacks, Indiana, Cardinals, Iowa, Ohio State, North Carolina Tar Heels and Notre Dame as his finalists. However, there is a huge possibility he will officially commit to Mark Pope as soon as the early college basketball signing period begins in November.

