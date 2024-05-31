IN PHOTOS: Kentucky star Reed Sheppard tries his hands on golf during fun-filled date with GF Brailey

Love is in the air for Reed Sheppard and his girlfriend Brailey Dizney who're enjoying some of the best moments of their lives together in California during the basketball offseason.

The Kentucky star uploaded a series of photos on Instagram detailing his golf endeavors on a fun-filled date. Following a classic golf dress code - Sheppard rocked a polo t-shirt and a pair of light blue half-pants.

Take a look at the photos:

In one of the pictures, he can be seen with his short golf club and a high backlift as he gets ready to hit the ball. In another one, Sheppard uses his driver club to send the ball down the lush greens of the Lake Sherwood Country Club.

Apart from his golfing snaps, Sheppard's cute pictures with Brailey Dizney are adorable. From clicking a car selfie to enjoying a date with an open coast and hills in the background, Brailey and Sheppard are dishing out couple goals.

Reed Sheppard reacts to becoming a top 2024 NBA Draft prospect

The Freshman of the Year award by the SEC, NABC, and USBWA has propelled Reed Sheppard's draft stock in ESPN's mock draft. On "Podcast P with Paul George," the former Kentucky man shared his surprise:

"It's crazy. You know, it's really cool hearing my name being said like that and around those names and those teams. Coming into the season if you would've told me that, I probably would've laughed at you."

Sheppard averaged 12.5 points, 4.1 rebounds, and 4.5 assists per game in the previous season. His shooting accuracy was 53.6% overall and 52.1% from beyond the arc. His free throw accuracy stood at 83.1%.

His stellar outing at the CAA pro day at the LA Lakers' practice facility caught everyone's attention. Sheppard also recorded the highest max vertical at the 2024 NBA Draft Combine - 42 inches, while his standing vertical stood at an impressive 32.5 inches.

