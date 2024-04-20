IN PHOTOS: Paige Bueckers shows off dazzling WNBA draft outfit "one more time" by crediting designers behind her all-whites

Paige Bueckers grabbed attention at the 2024 WNBA draft after she appeared in a stunning outfit at the Brooklyn Academy of Music. UConn's star guard appeared in a stunning Louis Vuitton white suit and attended the event to support her former teammates, Nika Muhl and Aaliyah Edwards.

Nika Muhl was drafted to the Seattle Storm (No. 14 pick), whereas Aaliyah Edwards was drafted to the Washington Mystics (No. 6 pick).

Paige Bueckers, who is returning to UConn for her senior season, shared her WNBA outfit's photoshoot and also gave credit to all the designers behind her look at the event.

In the 2023–24 season, Paige Beuckers was the key player for UConn and averaged 21.9 points, 5.2 rebounds and 3.8 assists per game. Despite being projected as a Top 3 pick, she decided to return to UConn for her fifth year.

Bueckers led UConn to the Big East tournament victory by scoring 27 points in the final against Georgetown and rightfully winning the Big East Player of the Year Award. She also made it to the unanimous first-team all-conference selection.

She was unstoppable in the post-season tournaments for UConn. In the NCAA tournament, where UConn entered as a No. 3 seed in the Portland 3 region, she led her program to the Final Four.

However, in the Final Four, they were knocked out by Caitlin Clark's Iowa with a score of 71-69. Beuckers scored 17 points in a losing effort.

For the USA, Paige Bueckers scored 235 points and averaged 10.7 points per game. She has 94 assists and 42 steals for her national team. She led the United States to the gold medal in the 2017, 2018, and 2019 FIBA Under-17 Women's World Cup.

As a result, she was named USA Basketball Female Athlete of the Year on December 10, 2019.

Paige Buecker's emotional message for Nika Muhl

NCAA Womens Basketball: Final Four National Semifinal-Connecticut vs Iowa

Paige Bueckers and Nika Muhl were close during their time at UConn, and her presence at Muhl's draft highlighted their friendship. Nika Muhl posted her farewell message on social media.

Looking at her friend's dream come true, Paige got emotional and commented:

"I'm not ready"

Paige Bueckers will be at the center when she declares for WNBA draft next year. For now, she will enjoy watching Nika Muhl make waves for the Seattle Storm.

