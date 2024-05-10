IN PHOTOS: Patrick McCaffery shares exciting photo dump featuring Caitlin Clark and BF Connor McCaffery

Indiana Fever rookie Caitlin Clark fortuitously landed in the same state where her longtime boyfriend Connor McCaffery works. Now, his younger brother Patrick McCaffery has committed to play his last year of college basketball in Indiana.

Patrick committed to Butler after entering the transfer portal from Iowa, where he played for his father, Coach Fran McCaffery. He shared a photo dump on Instagram featuring Clark and his brother Connor.

He captioned it:

"It's been real IC."

Caitlin Clark and Connor McCaffery move to Indiana

Caitlin Clark being picked No. 1 overall by the Indiana Fever was the worst kept secret in the sporting world for a very long time as she racked up record after record in a stellar final college basketball season.

Her ending up in the same city where her boyfriend Connor McCaffery is an assistant in the Indiana Pacers organization seems fortuitous.

During an interview with Hawk Central last year, McCaffery explained what he did for the NBA franchise.

“I’ll play dummy defense, run the scout team, help coaches on film stuff, help on video projects if they need, scouting reports if they need,” McCaffery said. “It’s kind of all hands on deck, whatever you’re asked to do, be ready to do it. It’s a way in. It’s an entry-level job. You’ve got to work hard and work your way up. That’s obviously what I want to do.”

After getting a royal welcome to Indiana with the help of Indianapolis Colts legend Peyton Manning, Clark also revealed to IndyStar that the presence of her boyfriend made the move much easier for her.

“It’s great, obviously it makes the transition a little bit easier,” Caitlin Clark said. “You’ve got people that know the city, and obviously Connor being there is tremendous. I couldn’t imagine a better place to start my professional career.”

Connor McCaffery related that it's not always easy to date Caitlin Clark during an episode of the ESPN docuseries 'Full Court Press,' in which she is a protagonist.

"This is not the same as what it was," McCaffery said. "Me and you, we can not just go and walk around like nobody knows who you are. That's not the reality of the situation. I think there's still moments when she realizes that and she's like 'Damn, that kinda sucks.'"

The McCaffery brothers and Caitlin Clark have all found themselves in Indiana during the same year after spending most of their college lives in Iowa together.