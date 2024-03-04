IN PHOTOS: Purdue center Zach Edey shares wholesome snaps from Boilermakers' Big Ten title celebrations

Purdue beat Michigan State 80-74 on Saturday as they claimed a share of the 2023-24 Big Ten Conference championship. The Boilermakers still have two games to go which will determine whether they take their second straight regular-season title. Zach Edey scored 32 points with 11 rebounds on the historic night at Mackey Arena.

Later, the 7-foot-4 center took to Instagram to share moments from post-game. Edey is seen soaking in the moment with his Purdue teammates. The last time a Big Ten team won back-to-back regular-season titles was when Ohio State did it in 2006 and 2007.

Purdue had a slow start to the game as Michigan State took the lead dominating 26-19 at one point. However, the Boilermakers took over in the last five minutes of the first half thanks to Fletcher Loyer's three-point jumper and two free throws from Edey. From 29-28, Purdue continued to increase the gap before settling for the six-point win. With this, the Boilermakers are 15-3 in the conference (26-3 overall).

After taking his team to the No.2 spot in the country, Zach Edey now has different plans for his future.

Will Zach Edey return to Purdue next year?

As per reports by Jon Rothstein of CBS Sports, this will be Zach Edey's last season under head coach Matt Painter. The center is expected to join the NBA after his attempt last year.

Edey currently averages 24.0 points, 11.8 rebounds, and 1.9 assists while shooting 62.6% from the floor. He is a solid center who can cover the rim but struggles beyond the arc and lacks lateral quickness. In the era of Nikola Jokić, Giannis Antetokounmpo, and Victor Wembayama, Zach Edey could find his space if he can improve his versatility.

Per the 2024 ESPN mock draft, Edey is projected as a first-round pick at No.13. His stocks have improved from last year when he was projected at No. 47. Talking about Zach Edey's improvement over his senior year, head coach Painter said:

"He's improved defensively, he's a willing passer. He doesn't have the bulls*** because he didn't get recruited. That's the best way I can say it."

He added:

"He does a lot of little things to help a team win. That's why I think they've got a place there for him. He can rebound, he can pass, he can score with his back to the basket. I think he's got a spot."

The 2024 NBA Draft is set to take place over two days on 26 and 27 June at Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York.