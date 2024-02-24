IN PHOTOS: Shaquille O' Neal’s son Shareef O’Neal shows off stylish drip featuring $925 worth Balenciaga T-shirt

Shaquille O'Neal's son, Shareef O’Neal might not be playing any basketball this season, but he is continuing to grab the limelight.

On Friday, Shareef took to Instagram to flaunt his stylish drip. He donned trendy 3/4th jeans and a black Balenciaga T-shirt, reportedly worth around $690 as per Harrods. The former NBA G League Ignite star also wore a white hoodie, a black bandana and a chain to showcase his accessories.

Image Credits - shareefoneal Instagram

Shaq has five children with his ex-wife Shaunie, named Myles, Shareef, Shaqir, Amirah and Me'arah.

Shaq also has a daughter named Taahirah, who is his eldest child, from a relationship with his ex-girlfriend Arnetta Yardbourgh.

While Shareef O’Neal might not have made it to the NBA, he certainly has been creating a buzz on social media. He has around 2.7 million followers on Instagram, where he often uploads pictures, showcasing various styles.

A look at Shareef O’Neal's collegiate career and medical issues

Being the son of a Hall of Famer and four-time NBA champion, Shareef O’Neal caught the spotlight during his college basketball career. However, he was diagnosed with a life-threatening condition during his time at UCLA as a freshman in 2018.

Shareef had to undergo heart surgery for his anomalous coronary artery. Reports suggest that the medical staff asked him to wear a heart monitor while at UCLA.

Since Shareef's health issues began during the summer of 2018, he missed the 2018-19 season as a medical redshirt.

During the 2019-20 season, Shareef played 13 games for UCLA, averaging 2.2 points, 2.9 rebounds and 0.2 assists per game. He then transferred to LSU in Feb. 2020.

In his first season with the Tigers, Shareef averaged 2.8 points and 4.4 rebounds per game in 10 appearances. During the 2021–22 season, he averaged 2.9 points, 2.1 rebounds and 0.1 assists per game across 14 games.

Shareef declared for the 2022 NBA draft but was not picked by any of the 30 teams in the league.