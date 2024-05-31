In Photos: South Carolina HC Dawn Staley attends the Balenciaga x Under Armour fashion show in Shanghai while enjoying boba tea

South Carolina coach Dawn Staley attended Balenciaga's Shanghai-set Spring 25 runway show in collaboration with Under Armour. Staley shared some photos from the show on Instagram, including her visit to iconic spots in Shanghai like Wukang Mansion and The Roof.

"@UnderArmour (energy) + @balenciaga (energy) + Shanghai (energy) was a time! @gamecockwbb in the house! This is the energy that creates winners," Staley captioned the post.

Under Armour is an official sponsor of the South Carolina team and ran a "You Win Some, You Lose None" campaign after the undefeated Gamecocks won the 2024 NCAA championship.

South Carolina's MiLaysia Fulwiley became the first college athlete of an Under Armour school to sign with the company's Curry Brand.

Dawn Staley hopes her legacy is the lives of players she's coached

On Thursday, Dawn Staley was featured on the cover of the 250th issue of Slam magazine, the first coach to have a solo cover. In 2022, she appeared along with Aliyah Boston and Zia Cooke.

In the interview with the magazine, Staley was asked about her legacy.

"I want my legacy to be an 'odds beater.' I am an odds beater," Staley said. "The odds said that I wouldn’t be an Olympian, I wouldn’t be the head coach of an Olympic team. To have coached 24 years in this game, I know that I don’t care about a personal legacy.

"I want to let my players talk about the legacy that they were able to feel every day from our coaching staff. I don’t have to say anything, they say it. Historically speaking, you don’t really hear my name as being a great coach, whether it’s X-ing and O-ing. I’m probably known to be a player’s coach, whatever that means."

"... what I do care about is our players, their experiences [and] their legacy, because the more of a legacy they have, it comes back. I just want to do right by our players."

Dawn Staley is the first Black coach in NCAA Division history to win the national championship thrice. The 2023-24 undefeated season made South Carolina the fifth team in the women's college basketball history with the feat.

For the upcoming season, the Gamecocks are the favorites to take the title again. However, they could face heavy competition from the USC Trojans.

What are your predictions for Dawn Staley and South Carolina? Let us know in the comment section below.

