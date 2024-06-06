IN PHOTOS: Texas women's support staff Sydney Carter shares new photo dump showcasing her "art" in latest IG post

Sydney Carter, the Texas Longhorns Director of Player Development for women’s basketball, has become a cult figure in women's college basketball over the past few years. Known for her eye-catching outfits during Texas game days, she has been a household name on social media platforms.

Carter recently shared a photo dump on Instagram of pictures of herself with a stylish outfit inside a car, captioned:

"Art."

In the pictures, the coach is seen displaying her skilfully-done makeup and red nails along with a chic and classy hairdo.

Sydney Carter balances being a coach and a fashion icon

At a time when women's college basketball has become one of the most prominent sports in college athletics, Sydney Carter is more than holding her own in terms of the attention that she garners.

It has not always been easy, as the first time that she came to national prominence was during the 2021-2022 season for her pink leather pants outfit worn during a breast cancer awareness game between the Texas A&M Aggies and the Kentucky Wildcats.

At the time, she received a lot of backlash for her outfit choice during the event, but in an interview with "Way Up with Yee," she came out swinging and defended her outfit choice.

“My confidence offended people," she said. "To this day, I’m not apologizing for who I am because I was raised this way. … It surprised me because, at the end of the day, I was just doing my job.

“And like, I can’t help that I’m curvy. I can’t help that I like to dress a certain way and I’ve never been inappropriate. So, of course, to me, that’s surprising because it’s like, ‘What did I do wrong?'"

Sydney Carter has gone from strength to strength and has since gained 1.4 million Instagram followers and is a regular on several prominent talk shows where she talks about her fashion journey.

During an interview with "Rolling Out," Carter insisted that she can balance being both a basketball coach and a fashion icon:

“I’m at the point in my life where I believe I can have it all. I enjoy fashion and basketball and there’s no reason I should have to pick one over the other. It makes me smile when I see little girls in the stands dressed up with their ‘I am Coach Carter’ signs."

Sydney Carter has cashed in on the attention that she has garnered over the past few years by getting an endorsement deal with Marriott Bonvoy, NCAA's official hotel partner.

She showcases her outfit preparations for Texas Longhorns game days and in collaborative clips, highlights different Marriott Bonvoy hotels wherever the team is playing.

