Donovan Clingan is one of the top prospects going into the 2024 NBA draft, with predictions saying he might be a top-10 pick. He will be joined in the draft by his UConn teammate Stephon Castle. The duo's college football resumes might just be enough to get them the attention they need on the big day.

Clingan and Castle were the cover athletes for SLAM 250. The duo posed for the snaps and spoke to the magazine, outlining the highlights of their journey with the Huskies. Calling them 'built to win,’ the magazine featured the duo in UConn kits.

“Connecticut’s very own, Donovan Clingan for Slam 250,” the caption to the Instagram post read.

Stephon Castle and Donovan Clingan on the cover. (Instagram/ SLAM magazine)

Clingan and Castle are two of the best prospects in the 2024 NBA draft. Both were a part of Dan Hurley's side that became the first repeat national champion in 17 years.

Castle was the Big East Freshman of the Year, along with getting into the conference's All-Freshman Team for the Year.

In the interview with SLAM, Clingan spoke about why he didn't go into the NBA draft last year.

I knew I had to mature as a person, as a player," Clingan said. "I had to expand my game in many ways. I only played 13 minutes a game last year. I wanted to go out there and be a starter, try to lead the team to another national title and I just wanted to go play for UConn."

He added that winning back-to-back national titles felt special as not many people can boast of doing that.

Donovan Clingan expressed confidence in ability to pair up with Houston Rockets’ Alperen Sengun

Donovan Clingan has been projected to go as high as the third overall pick in the 2024 NBA draft. The pick belongs to the Houston Rockets. They already have a standout player in Alperen Sengun, who plays center like Clingan.

On being asked if he could pair up with the Houston star in the event of being picked by the Rockets, the Connecticut native expressed confidence in it.

“I feel like I can be able to step out behind the three-point line and knock down threes to be able to go out there and pair up with another big at the same time. If it’s inside and out, I can play in the post. I can pass on the three-point line, I can pass all over, find open guys, and be able to knock down three-pointers,” Clingan said.

It remains to be seen if the Rockets go ahead and take the two-time national champion or if they have another plan in motion. It will be clear on June 26 at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York.

