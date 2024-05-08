IN PHOTOS: UConn’s Paige Bueckers rocks colorful outfit at Knicks vs. Pacers game at Madison Square Garden

The UConn star Paige Bueckers attended Game 1 of the Eastern Conference semifinals between the New York Knicks and the Indiana Pacers on Monday. Bueckers wore a stylish and colorful outfit with a new hairstyle.

The Knicks were able to defeat their opponent in a 121-117 game. She shared a series of moments from the game that showed the stadium cheering for their teams. She wore a multi-colored knit sweatshirt and off-white oversized pants.

She debuted beachy and wavy hair for the night. The caption of the post was:

“Thank you NY”

The UConn Huskies player will return for her final year of college basketball. She is fan’s favorite to become the face of women’s college basketball. Additionally, the 2021 Player of the Year is expected to announce her intention for the 2025 WNBA draft and is a top-five pick.

In her four years of successful collegiate career, she averaged 19.8 points, 4.8 rebounds, and 4.5 assists per game.

The 2021 Nancy Lieberman Award winner missed the 2022-2023 season due to injury. She helped the Huskies reach the Final Four matchup of the 2024 NCAA tournament.

Paige Bueckers hit the Griddy at her graduation ceremony

Paige Bueckers went viral after she hit the griddy at her graduation ceremony. While she was standing in line with other students to collect her degree and get photograph, she decided to seize the moment and break out into a dance move as her name was called out.

As she did the step, the crowd erupted and cheered for the basketball star.

Bueckers studied human development and family sciences at UConn and scored a cumulative GPA of 3.497. She was the 2024 Big East WBB Scholar-Athlete of the Year and the 2023-24 College Sports Communication First Team Academic All-American.

Are you excited to see Paige Bueckers captivate college hoops fans in another year filled with college basketball?