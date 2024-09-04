IN PHOTOS: UConn's Paige Bueckers shares moments from US Open, including pictures with 'Grey's Anatomy' and 'Scandal' stars

UConn star Paige Bueckers is enjoying a summer filled with memorable moments. She has been at various prominent sports events across the nation and recently posted numerous pictures from her time at the U.S. Open in New York.

Bueckers, joined by her Huskies teammate Azzi Fudd, cheered for tennis stars Coco Gauff and Frances Tiafoe. Meanwhile, they also got the chance to meet the cast of two popular American television series, "Scandal" and "Grey's Anatomy," at the grand slam event.

On Tuesday, the 6-foot guard posted glimpses on Instagram from the event, where she can be seen enjoying tennis games with Fudd. In one of the photos, Bueckers is posing alongside Ellen Pompeo, who portrays the titular role of Dr. Meredith Grey in "Grey's Anatomy." She also posed with "Scandal' stars Scott Foley and Tony Goldwyn in the Instagram carousel.

Trending

"Big Tennis, Greys, & Scandal fan here🙋🏼‍♀️," Bueckers wrote in the post's caption.

Paige Bueckers also shared a post on X after meeting with the cast of the two TV shows.

"I just met some of the Scandal and Greys cast… I have no words. MEREDITH GREY, President Fitz, Mellie, Quinn, Jake Ballard, Shonda Rhimes, etc etc… 🤯🤯🤯🤯 NO WORDS," Bueckers wrote on Sunday.

Expand Tweet

Bueckers' fans have noticed her attending several sports events that took place this summer, including the ESPYS award, the WNBA All-Star game, throwing a pitch at an MLB game and Overtime's Select Takeover.

A fan made a hilarious meme on X about spotting her at every event, which Bueckers reposted.

"You guys are funny fr😂😂😂," she wrote.

Expand Tweet

Paige Bueckers flaunts her Louis Vuitton handbag at U.S. Open

Paige Bueckers is not just popular for her skills on the court, but the aura she brings off the court is unmatched as well. The two-time Big East Player of the Year always attracts attention with her stylish outfits.

Her recent appearance at the U.S. Open is no different, as she wore a lavender-and-white crochet-collared sweater paired with white pants. But her purse stole the spotlight as she carried a luxurious Louis Vuitton "Pochette Métis East West" bag worth a staggering $3,150, per LV website.

Details of LV Pochette Métis East West

Colors: Latte/Bubble Tea

Materials: Bicolor Monogram Empreinte Leather

Size: 8.5 x 5.3 x 2.4 inches

Features a luminous off-white base

Gold-color hardware

Microfiber lining

3 inside compartments

As LSU star Flau'jae Johnson mentioned, "That NIL money treating you well," on her recent "Best of Both Worlds" podcast with Paige Bueckers, the Saint Paul, Minnesota, native is surely not shy about showing off her lavish purchases.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

What could Alabama basketball's 2024-25 starting lineup look like? Find out here