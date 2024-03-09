IN PHOTOS: UConn star Nika Muhl shows off luxurious ride worth $89,000 via latest post on IG

UConn Huskies superstar Nika Muhl announced that she will end her stint with the team at the end of this season. The guard took to Instagram to announce her decision in some style.

Mulh posted a few black-and-white photos of herself in a black convertible Mercedes, which is reportedly worth $89,000 as per the German car manufacturer. She also posed with Huskies head coach Geno Auriemma in some of those snaps.

"Last ride with my G <3✌🏼out Uconn Nation, I will miss you so much!" Muhl wrote as the caption.

Fans react to Nika Muhl's IG post bidding farewell to UConn

Fans on social media were quick to react to Nika Muhl's latest Instagram post in which she bid farewell to UConn.

One of her followers wrote:

"Number 10 on the court, number 1 in my heart"

Another added:

"I knew it, you will be missed Nika. Definitely deserve to be up there with the great point guards in UConn history"

A third commented:

"Oh… oh my heart. Thank you for everything Nika"

A fourth added:

"Hell of a career at UConn"

Here are some more reactions:

Nika Muhl will be forgoing her senior year to likely enter the 2024 WNBA Draft. She is considered a late-round pick but if the guard is unable to make it to the league, she can pursue professional opportunities closer to home in Europe.

The Croatian is averaging a team-high 6.4 assists per game, along with 7.1 points and four rebounds this season with the No. 1 UConn. She has made 86 of 178 field goals, shooting at 48.3%. She has also converted 41 of 99 3-pointers at 41.4%, leading the Huskies to the summit of the Big East with a 26-5 record (18-0 in the conference).

Notably, Muhl has won two Big East Defensive Player of the Year awards (2022 and 2023). She also earned an All-Big East Second team selection in 2023.