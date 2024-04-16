IN PHOTOS: UConn star Paige Bueckers cheers on as Huskies teammates Aaliyah Edwards and Nika Muhl get picked in 2024 WNBA draft

Nika Muhl and Aaliyah Edwards have now transitioned into the WNBA. Muhl, the No. 14 pick will be joining the Seattle Storm. Edwards is set to play for the Washington Mystics who selected her as the No. 4 pick in the 2024 WNBA draft.

UConn guard Paige Bueckers hit the orange carpet to support her teammates. She was even photographed watching in awe as Edwards took to the stage.

Later, as the draft proceeded with no team picking Nika in the first round, Paige, along with the fans in the audience, cheered, "We want, Nika."

Paige Bueckers was the ultimate teammate/friend and some fans even joked she looked like a proud mom. The guard did not declare for the draft this year. She missed a whole season last year due to injuries and looks like she would want to work on herself before the 2025 draft, where she is a potential No. 1 pick.

Nika Muhl gives a new nickname for Caitlin Clark

During the red-carpet interview, Nika Muhl was asked to give a nickname to the No. 1 pick Clark.

"I would probably say, oh my god, I could give her so many. She's great. But I would probably say unguardable. Unguardable, man, she's unguardable." she said.

Muhl went viral during the UConn-Iowa Final Four clash for being the only person in the NCAA who could expertly guard and restrict Clark from scoring. Despite her best efforts, Iowa won before losing to South Carolina in the finals.

In playing for Seattle, Nika Muhl will be following in the footsteps of the UConn legend, Sue Bird, who played her entire career with the Storm and won four WNBA rings.

"I love Sue. I love her so much," Mühl said. "I remember watching her when I was a kid, trying to mimic her moves. Being at UConn after her has been a huge deal for me. Very, very humbling experience.

"She's one of the greatest. To be able to have this opportunity again, I mean, it's a full-circle moment for me. I can't believe it. It's got to be some higher power, something else going on, because I have no words for this." (via CT Insider)

Nika leaves UConn as a two-time AP All-American, holding a career record in assists for the program (686), in a single-season (384) and single-game (15). She also made double-digit assists in 17 games, the most for any UConn player ever.

In Seattle, she will be playing alongside Jewell Loyd, Skylar Diggins-Smith, and Nneka Ogwumike.

How do you think Nika Muhl will perform as a pro? Let us know your thoughts in the comment section.

