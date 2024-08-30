IN PHOTOS: USC’s JuJu Watkins dons $925 Balenciaga hoodie at the second annual Mamba Invitational 

JuJu Watkins has been enjoying her offseason while training hard for the upcoming season and attending baseball and basketball games. The USC guard was photographed at the second annual Mamba League Invitational on Friday and Saturday.

In the photos posted to Instagram, Watkins was seen wearing a Balenciaga's Men's Loop Sports Icon Hoodie Medium Fit in Black, which retails for $925.

Other stars at the event included basketball players Trae Young, Matt Barnes, Trevor Ariza, Candace Parker and Max Christie. The games were held on Aug. 23 and 24.

The dates were specifically chosen to honor late NBA legend Kobe's birthday. His wife, Vanessa, along with his daughters, Natalia, Bianka and Capri, were present at the event.

Watkins' performances have been compared to Bryant's. In an interview, the sophomore was asked about this and replied:

"Kobe, I can't say Kobe. He's too great. I get Paul George sometimes a lot and that's just like the best compliment ever, so yeah, I'll say Paul."

JuJu Watkins is preparing to lead USC after conference realignment

The Big Ten underwent major changes this offseason, as it welcomed USC, UCLA, Oregon and Washington. With the addition of the Trojans, the conference is now even more competitive. However, JuJu Watkins and her team could have an easy campaign in the regular season thanks to their portal and recruiting class additions.

Watkins has also been putting in the work as she shared videos of her training with former NBA coach, Phil Handy. She also underwent surgery to take care of an issue on her right hand from her high school days.

“I was really eager to just work on my left (hand),” Watkins told the Southern California News Group. “So throughout the whole process, I was just telling myself, like, ‘You need to work on your left anyways. So might as well take advantage of the situation.’”

With this, Watkins added more depth to her skills. Phil Handy spoke on this to the Orange County Register.

“The biggest thing is, it won’t matter where the defense tries to send her … ‘You try to send me left, send me right, doesn’t matter,’” Handy said. “‘I’ll be able to execute and dominate with both hands.’”

Apart from her duties to her team, Watkins is also set to be the face of women's basketball in the upcoming season.

