IN PIC: Angel Reese's former teammate Kateri Poole shares graduation snaps & snippets from University of Houston

Houston Cougars’ Kateri Poole took to social media on Saturday and shared her accomplishment with her fans.

Poole, who played with Angel Reese during her time at LSU (2022-2024), dropped snaps from her graduation ceremony on Saturday. Poole shared an image of the graduation ceremony schedule and sash hanging down on her Instagram story.

Angel Reese's former teammate Kateri Poole shares graduation snaps & snippets from University of Houston - Image source: Instagram/kateripoole

The University of Houston held its Spring 2025 Commencement on Saturday at Cullen Performance Hall as Poole sat among the graduating set.

The guard left the LSU Tigers during the 2024 offseason before she joined the Cougars. During her preparation for the 2024-25 season, Poole suffered a season-ending injury.

Before her arrival at Houston, Poole played 35 games and started six for LSU during the 2022-23 season before she played only four games in the 2023-24 campaign.

She spent two seasons at Ohio State before another two seasons with LSU. During the 2021-22 season, Poole appeared in 25 games and averaged 4.8 points, 2.6 rebounds, 2.4 assists in 16.1 minutes.

The 5-foot-8 guard from New York played at LSU, where she was part of the 2023 National Championship squad. Poole started in all five of LSU’s NCAA Tournament games and contributed six points in the championship win over Iowa.

Kateri Poole’s college basketball journey before her knee injury

Kateri Poole arrived in college basketball as a top prospect, ranked No. 24 overall by espnW HoopGurlz in the 2020 class. As a senior at South Shore High School, Poole averaged 18 points, six rebounds and five assists.

She previously played for Monsignor Scanlan High School, where she led the team to a state runner-up finish in 2019.

In high school, Poole was awarded Miss New York by the Basketball Coaches Association of New York. She was a first-team All-State selection in 2020 and a second-team pick in 2019. She also earned MVP honors at the Kyrie Invitational in 2019.

Fast forward to her college career, Poole’s two in college basketball saw her play in all three of the Buckeyes’ NCAA Tournament games during their run to the Sweet 16 in 2022.

As a freshman in the 2020-21 season, Poole played in all 20 games and started the final five, earning a spot on the Big Ten All-Freshman team with averages of 6.6 points, 2.6 rebounds and 2.0 assists per game.

After her second season with Ohio State, Poole left for LSU ahead of the 2022-23 season, where she spent another two seasons. She then transferred to Houston after the 2023-24 season with LSU. Unfortunately, she was unable to make an appearance for the Cougars after she sustained a season-ending injury.

“We are devastated for Kateri,” Cougars coach Ronald Hughey said. “It’s a huge loss because she’s worked incredibly hard. We were excited to see her on the court this season, and we’ll support her every step of the way during her recovery. We know she’ll come back stronger than ever.”

The senior guard missed the entire 2024-25 women’s basketball season after suffering a left knee injury during a weekend scrimmage, Hughey revealed in September last year.

