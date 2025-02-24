In Pic: Carson Beck’s sister Kylie supports GF Hanna Cavinder & twin Haley Cavinder before Wake Forest clash

The Cavinder twins had strong support in the crowd during Miami’s 62-60 victory over Wake Forest on Sunday. Among the supporters was Kylie Beck, the sister of Hanna Cavinder’s boyfriend, Carson Beck, who is a quarterback for the Hurricanes.

Kylie wore a custom top with "Cavinder" on it, along with Hanna and Haley’s No. 14 and 15 jersey numbers. After the game, she shared a photo of herself on her Instagram story.

"So much love for @cavindertwins!! 14&15,” Kylie captioned.

Kylie Beck showing support to the Cavinder twins. (Credit: IG/@kylibeck_)

Kylie and Hanna have formed a good bond and Sunday was not the first time she showed unwavering support to her brother’s girlfriend.

However, she is not the only Beck family member who has supported Hanna, as her mother, Tracy, has been vocal on social media several times. Carson was also in the crowd to cheer on his girlfriend and the team.

Hanna recorded five points, two rebounds and two assists, while Haley registered 17 points, six rebounds and four assists in the victory.

The win snapped Miami's (14-13, 4-12 ACC) five-game losing streak, with two games left in the regular season.

Miami-Dade police arrest suspect in home invasion targeting Carson Beck and Hanna Cavinder

Carson Beck transferred to Miami in January for his final year of eligibility and has lived with his girlfriend, Hanna Cavinder.

However, their home was invaded on Thursday in a quiet Miami neighborhood.

Carson Beck - Source: Imagn

Miami-Dade police responded to the distress call and have since arrested a suspect, although the investigation is still ongoing.

Carson’s Lamborghini Urus — worth approximately $300,000 — and Hanna’s Range Rover were among the stolen vehicles. According to reports, police have recovered their cars, along with a backpack containing his laptop and tablets.

The Cavinder twins and the Miami Hurricanes will be back in action on Friday when they face Stanford.

