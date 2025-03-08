IN PIC: Coach Prime's daughter Shelomi Sanders shares throwback snap with her mom Pilar Sander on IG

Shelomi Sanders is playing her red-shirt junior season with the Alabama A&M Bulldogs. The guard had changed three schools, staring at Jackson State before moving to Colorado, and is finally settling in with the Bulldogs.

While Shelomi's father, Deion Sanders, disapproved of her transfer from the Boulders, her mother, Pilar Sanders, was her biggest support. Celebrating her, Sanders shared an old picture of the two on Friday via her Instagram story.

"(Pilar Sanders) 👯‍♀️"

Shelomi's post with her mother, Pilar (Credits: Instagram/@shelomisanders)

While Coach Prime publically called Shelomi Sanders' decision "stupid," Pilar supported her and said:

"When a child, a young adult, decides to step out on their own and even taking advice, not even in an arrogant way, not in a disrespectful way, but looking out for their own life, looking out for their own career, and doing what’s best to be done, the girl wants to play ball.

"How about supporting somebody else? We know you have your favorites. We all know that; we’ve all seen it throughout life."

Shelomi Sanders plays her best with the Alabama A&M Bulldogs

In the first two years of her college career at Jackson State and Colorado, Shelomi Sanders played a total of seven games, averaging 2.9 minutes per game. However, with the Bulldogs, Shelomi has already played the most, making an appearance in 25 games and averaging 4.0 minutes per contest.

Shelomi Sanders is averaging 1.2 points, 0.4 rebounds, and 0.3 assists per game as a junior while shooting 23.8% from the floor.

Apart from her playing, Sanders is also reaping the rewards of NIL. In January, she revealed her partnership with singer Rihanna's popular lingerie line, Savage X Fenty. Later, she also posted about her long-time brand deal with Dexcom, which helps her manage her Type 1 diabetes.

"Balancing life as a college student and basketball player isn't easy, but managing my diabetes should be, she wrote on her Instagram post. That's why I love pairing my Dexcom G7 and Omnipod 5*! 🌟This integration provides the freedom of automated insulin delivery with the latest CGM technology and is the only waterproof** and fully wearable AID system.

"It seamlessly integrates into my active lifestyle, letting me stay in control and excel both on the court and in class. 🏀

Shelomi Sanders was diagnosed with diabetes at 13 and has successfully learned to balance herself so she can continue playing.

