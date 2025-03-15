IN PIC: Dan Hurley's wife Andrea pulls out "portable washing machine" as UConn falls against Creighton

UConn men's basketball head coach Dan Hurley is known for his superstition of wearing the same outfit. So, his wife, Andrea Hurley, indulges him by traveling with a portable washing machine to wash his clothes.

This time, the 'lucky clothes' did not work as the third-ranked Huskies fell 71-62 to the second-ranked Creighton Bluejays in the Big East Tournament semifinals at Madison Square Garden on Friday.

Following the game, a photo of Hurley's wife using the washing machine ahead of the game was posted on X.

"Andrea Hurley had the portable washing machine ready (via ahurley1211/IG)," the post was captioned.

UConn's loss to Creighton means the quest to defend the Big East title is at an end. The Huskies will now wait for its seeding and matchup for the NCAA Tournament.

Dan Hurley looking forward to NCAA Tourney despite Big East loss

UConn men's basketball's quest to make it a second back-to-back Big East title came to a dramatic end on Friday through a 71-62 loss to Creighton. Dan Hurley's team tried to get back to the game several times, but their defense cost them.

Creighton shot 52% from the floor and 35% from behind the arc to advance to the tournament's finals against Rick Pitino's St. John's.

Despite his disappointment in Friday's game, Hurley is already looking forward to UConn's chances at the upcoming NCAA Championship. The Huskies coach believes the Big East loss will not affect his team's mentality heading into the national tournament.

"Obviously, the (NCAA) tournament is about matchups. You're not going anywhere with that first-half defensive performance," said Hurley after the game against Creighton.

"We'll turn the page, though. I do think that this team is built to potentially play better in an NCAA tournament just because the games are much different than these brutal BIG EAST games. So, I think that the NCAA tournament provides us some optimism."

Meanwhile, UConn fell to 23-10 and will have to wait for Selection Sunday to find out its NCAA tournament seeding and opponent to begin its journey for a potential NCAA three-peat.

