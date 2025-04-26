IN PIC: Ex-Miami hooper Hanna Cavinder shows off her all-denim look for "happy hour" enjoyment with sister Brandi

Hanna Cavinder seemed to have a good time during happy hour in a recent outing. The former Miami women's basketball star shared snaps on her Instagram stories of her going out for drinks in the afternoon with sister Brandi Cavinder Perkins.
Cavinder posted her all-denim outfit for her 426K followers to see. She stepped out in style with long denim shorts and a matching denim jacket with a white tube top underneath. White heels matched the white top, and the ex-hooper carried a sparkly silver bag. She tagged Ksubi, a streetwear and denim brand, in her Instagram stories.
"Happy hour with miss @brandiiperkins," Cavinder's Instagram story read.
Hanna Cavinder on split with Carson Beck
Cavinder was once part of an athletic power couple. She began dating Miami quarterback Carson Beck in July of last year but deleted pictures of him from her Instagram in March, sparking breakup rumors.
The former Hurricanes basketball star has since confirmed the breakup. In an appearance on one of Kai Trump's recent vlogs, Cavinder got candid about why she ended the relationship.
"I broke up with him and all this cheating s*** came out, I had no idea," Cavinder said. "I didn't break up with him because he was cheating, I broke up with him because of who he is."
Rumors about Beck cheating emerged after Cavinder removed photos of the two from her social media. Allegedly, Beck was sending photos and messages to other women on Snapchat while he and Cavinder were still together.
Leaked messages included Beck saying that the couple had broken up, despite Cavinder posting photos of the two on social media the same day.
Haley Cavinder, Hanna's twin and teammate at Miami, confronted Beck. She discussed what she said to him in Trump's vlog.
"I went up to him. I said 'Stay off that Snapchat boy,'" Haley recalled. "Never cheat on my twin."
Whether Beck actually cheated remains unclear, but Cavinder has severed all ties with the quarterback.
