IN PIC: Ex-Miami hooper Hanna Cavinder shows off her all-denim look for "happy hour" enjoyment with sister Brandi

Hanna Cavinder seemed to have a good time during happy hour in a recent outing. The former Miami women's basketball star shared snaps on her Instagram stories of her going out for drinks in the afternoon with sister Brandi Cavinder Perkins.

Ad

Cavinder posted her all-denim outfit for her 426K followers to see. She stepped out in style with long denim shorts and a matching denim jacket with a white tube top underneath. White heels matched the white top, and the ex-hooper carried a sparkly silver bag. She tagged Ksubi, a streetwear and denim brand, in her Instagram stories.

Hanna Cavinder shows off all-denim look on her IG story

"Happy hour with miss @brandiiperkins," Cavinder's Instagram story read.

Ad

Trending

Hanna Cavinder shares a photo of herself out to happy hour drinks with sister Brandi on her IG story

Hanna Cavinder on split with Carson Beck

Cavinder was once part of an athletic power couple. She began dating Miami quarterback Carson Beck in July of last year but deleted pictures of him from her Instagram in March, sparking breakup rumors.

Ad

The former Hurricanes basketball star has since confirmed the breakup. In an appearance on one of Kai Trump's recent vlogs, Cavinder got candid about why she ended the relationship.

"I broke up with him and all this cheating s*** came out, I had no idea," Cavinder said. "I didn't break up with him because he was cheating, I broke up with him because of who he is."

Ad

Virginia v Miami - Source: Getty

Rumors about Beck cheating emerged after Cavinder removed photos of the two from her social media. Allegedly, Beck was sending photos and messages to other women on Snapchat while he and Cavinder were still together.

Ad

Leaked messages included Beck saying that the couple had broken up, despite Cavinder posting photos of the two on social media the same day.

Haley Cavinder, Hanna's twin and teammate at Miami, confronted Beck. She discussed what she said to him in Trump's vlog.

"I went up to him. I said 'Stay off that Snapchat boy,'" Haley recalled. "Never cheat on my twin."

Sports: THE ESPYS Red Carpet - Source: Imagn

Whether Beck actually cheated remains unclear, but Cavinder has severed all ties with the quarterback.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Lindsey Ware Lindsey Ware is a college sports journalist at Sportskeeda with over five years of experience working with publications such as The News & Observer, The Daily Tar Heel, Triangle Tribune and Cardiac Cane. She has also worked for Major League Baseball, The Holly Springs Salamanders, The Tri-City Chili Peppers, Tuffy Talk, Super Meteors Basketball, Just Good Network and Living Sport.



Lindsey has a Bachelor’s Degree in Media and Journalism from UNC Chapel Hill. Her education allowed Lindsey to gain experience in sports communication, which she honed in internships. Other than being a storyteller and sports fanatic, Lindsey is also a social media and marketing specialist.



Her favorite college team is UNC, although she grew up a N.C. State fan as both of her parents are Wolfpack alumni. Michael Jordan was a huge deal in North Carolina when Lindsey was growing up, and after a summer spent at UNC’s Sports Journalism Camp back in high school, Lindsey was set on being a Tar Heel.



Lindsey's favorite college coach of all time is Roy Williams. During her time attending UNC Chapel Hill and writing for The Daily Tar Heel, Lindsey was lucky enough to meet and speak with Williams a few times. He was like a celebrity on UNC’s campus and was beloved for his coaching style and success with the Tar Heels, accumulating three NCAA championship titles in 18 years.



When not watching or writing about sports, Lindsey enjoys reading, trying new restaurants and coffee shops, and spending time with my friends, family and dog. She also likes to journal, watch movies and paint. Know More

Dawn Staley, Geno Auriemma, or Kim Mulkey - who is NCAAW's highest-paid coach? Find out here