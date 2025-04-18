In PIC: FSU transfer Ta’Niya Latson shares snap from her “new home” South Carolina after announcing her commitment

Ta'Niya Latson is already feeling at home at South Carolina. The guard took to her Instagram stories on Friday to share a picture from the Gamecocks' gym.
"New 🏠 ," Latson's Instagram story read.
When Latson first announced that she would be entering the transfer portal after three seasons at Florida State, there was speculation as to where she may end up. Last week, the former Seminoles guard shared that she's joining Dawn Staley's South Carolina squad.
"Feelin' cocky! 🐔❤️," Latson's Instagram caption on her announcement read.
According to her recent Instagram story, Latson has made her way to Columbia to start putting in the work with South Carolina.
What Ta'Niya Latson brings to South Carolina
Latson will bring a boost to the Gamecocks' offense. She led the nation in scoring this season with 25.2 points per game and is an excellent assister, leading the Seminoles with 4.6 per game.
The junior was a three-year starter at Florida State, meaning she has plently of experience under her belt. She's a two-way force, having led her squad in steals this season with 2.2 per game. The guard's shooting abilities will also be of use to South Carolina. Latson shot 45.1% from the field as a junior, including 34.3% from beyond the arc.
The 5'8" guard is an efficient player with the ability to set up shots for both herself and her teammates. She can score from anywhere on the court and provides defensive depth. Staley has touched on what Latson brings to her squad.
“Ta’Niya has established herself in the college women’s game, and her accomplishments speak for themselves,” Staley said. “But, the beauty of her game is not just her ability to score. She has another superpower in her ability to set her teammates up to score, and that’s just a dangerous combination for opposing teams."
"Ta’Niya is an incredible leader and more importantly a fierce competitor. We’re honored to be part of her journey,” the HC added.
Latson is just the third player in ACC history to record 2,000 career points in her first three college seasons and is the fastest to do it at Florida State. The star guard will look to continue elevating her skillset at her new home next season.
