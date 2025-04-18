In PIC: FSU transfer Ta’Niya Latson shares snap from her “new home” South Carolina after announcing her commitment

Ta'Niya Latson is already feeling at home at South Carolina. The guard took to her Instagram stories on Friday to share a picture from the Gamecocks' gym.

Ad

"New 🏠 ," Latson's Instagram story read.

Ta'Niya Latson calls South Carolina her new home

When Latson first announced that she would be entering the transfer portal after three seasons at Florida State, there was speculation as to where she may end up. Last week, the former Seminoles guard shared that she's joining Dawn Staley's South Carolina squad.

Ad

Trending

"Feelin' cocky! 🐔❤️," Latson's Instagram caption on her announcement read.

Ad

According to her recent Instagram story, Latson has made her way to Columbia to start putting in the work with South Carolina.

What Ta'Niya Latson brings to South Carolina

Latson will bring a boost to the Gamecocks' offense. She led the nation in scoring this season with 25.2 points per game and is an excellent assister, leading the Seminoles with 4.6 per game.

The junior was a three-year starter at Florida State, meaning she has plently of experience under her belt. She's a two-way force, having led her squad in steals this season with 2.2 per game. The guard's shooting abilities will also be of use to South Carolina. Latson shot 45.1% from the field as a junior, including 34.3% from beyond the arc.

Ad

NCAA Womens Basketball: NCAA Tournament First Round-George Mason at Florida State - Source: Imagn

The 5'8" guard is an efficient player with the ability to set up shots for both herself and her teammates. She can score from anywhere on the court and provides defensive depth. Staley has touched on what Latson brings to her squad.

Ad

“Ta’Niya has established herself in the college women’s game, and her accomplishments speak for themselves,” Staley said. “But, the beauty of her game is not just her ability to score. She has another superpower in her ability to set her teammates up to score, and that’s just a dangerous combination for opposing teams."

Ad

"Ta’Niya is an incredible leader and more importantly a fierce competitor. We’re honored to be part of her journey,” the HC added.

NCAA Womens Basketball: ACC Conference Tournament Quarterfinal - Florida State vs North Carolina - Source: Imagn

Latson is just the third player in ACC history to record 2,000 career points in her first three college seasons and is the fastest to do it at Florida State. The star guard will look to continue elevating her skillset at her new home next season.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Lindsey Ware Lindsey Ware is a college sports journalist at Sportskeeda with over five years of experience working with publications such as The News & Observer, The Daily Tar Heel, Triangle Tribune and Cardiac Cane. She has also worked for Major League Baseball, The Holly Springs Salamanders, The Tri-City Chili Peppers, Tuffy Talk, Super Meteors Basketball, Just Good Network and Living Sport.



Lindsey has a Bachelor’s Degree in Media and Journalism from UNC Chapel Hill. Her education allowed Lindsey to gain experience in sports communication, which she honed in internships. Other than being a storyteller and sports fanatic, Lindsey is also a social media and marketing specialist.



Her favorite college team is UNC, although she grew up a N.C. State fan as both of her parents are Wolfpack alumni. Michael Jordan was a huge deal in North Carolina when Lindsey was growing up, and after a summer spent at UNC’s Sports Journalism Camp back in high school, Lindsey was set on being a Tar Heel.



Lindsey's favorite college coach of all time is Roy Williams. During her time attending UNC Chapel Hill and writing for The Daily Tar Heel, Lindsey was lucky enough to meet and speak with Williams a few times. He was like a celebrity on UNC’s campus and was beloved for his coaching style and success with the Tar Heels, accumulating three NCAA championship titles in 18 years.



When not watching or writing about sports, Lindsey enjoys reading, trying new restaurants and coffee shops, and spending time with my friends, family and dog. She also likes to journal, watch movies and paint. Know More

Dawn Staley, Geno Auriemma, or Kim Mulkey - who is NCAAW's highest-paid coach? Find out here