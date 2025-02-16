  • home icon
  • College Basketball
  • IN PIC: Iowa coach Jan Jensen and kids enjoy hooping in “snow, rain, sleet or shine” via IG

IN PIC: Iowa coach Jan Jensen and kids enjoy hooping in “snow, rain, sleet or shine” via IG

By Oladehinde Stephen
Modified Feb 16, 2025 17:24 GMT
Coach Jensen shares hooping moment with her kids (Credit: IG/@janjensen13, @iowawbb)
Coach Jan shares hooping moment with her kids (Credit: IG/@)Coach Jensen shares hooping moment with her kids (Credit: IG/@janjensen13, @iowawbb)

Iowa Hawkeyes coach Jan Jensen recently shared a post of her kids enjoying playing basketball in the snow.

Ad

The coach shared the photo of her kids, Jack and Janie on her Instagram story, shooting hoops, adding a caption:

"Snow, rain, sleet or shine... a game of 1-on-1 is always fine! And Fun!"
Hawkeyes head coach and kids enjoy hooping in snow (Image: IG/@janjensen13)
Hawkeyes head coach and kids enjoy hooping in snow (Image: IG/@janjensen13)

The post, shared on Sunday, followed a triumphant Friday for Jensen, as she led the Iowa Hawkeyes to a hard-fought victory over the Rutgers Scarlet Knights.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Since becoming the Hawkeyes' head coach in 2024, she has contributed significantly to the team’s achievements. She took over from Lisa Bluder, who retired after 24 years with the team.

Despite the thrilling win, this season has been a wild ride for the coach and the Hawkeyes, marked by inconsistent performances in the highly competitive Big Ten Conference, where they've struggled to find a steady rhythm and maintain momentum.

Iowa v Oregon - Source: Getty
Iowa v Oregon - Source: Getty

Jensen leads Hawkeyes' resurgence

In recent weeks, Jensen has successfully steadied the Hawkeyes, helping the team regain its balance and find its rhythm again.

Ad

The Iowa Hawkeyes are basking in the glory of a six-game winning streak. Their most recent win was a hard-fought 55-43 victory over the Scarlet Knights last Friday at the Carver-Hawkeye Arena.

Jan's team overcame a sluggish start, erasing a 14-10 first-quarter deficit with a dominant 18-8 second-quarter performance. They continued to dictate the pace, taking the third quarter 18-15, before closing out the win with a 9-6 advantage in the fourth quarter.

Ad
COLLEGE BASKETBALL: FEB 02 Women&#039;s - USC at Iowa - Source: Getty
COLLEGE BASKETBALL: FEB 02 Women's - USC at Iowa - Source: Getty

Lucy Olsen delivered a dominant display, scoring 27 points while also contributing three assists and four rebounds, as she spearheaded her team's efforts to extend their winning streak.

Ad

Despite extending their winning streak, the team's position in the Big Ten Conference standings remains unchanged, holding steady at 8th place with an 18-7 overall record this season.

Jan and the Hawkeyes will look to continue building momentum as they take on the Ohio State Buckeyes at the Value City Arena on Monday.

Dawn Staley, Geno Auriemma, or Kim Mulkey - who is NCAAW's highest-paid coach? Find out here

Edited by Gio Vergara
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications
Edition:
English
हिन्दी