Former Iowa basketball teammates, Jada Gyamfi and Gabbie Marshall still seem to be best friends a year since Marshall graduated. On Wednesday, Gyamfi uploaded a photo on her Instagram story which showed the two hoopers pouting in front of a mirror as they posed for a selfie.

"Messy sink and great company," Gyamfi captioned the story.

Jada Gyamfi and Gabbie Marshall pose for a mirror selfie (Image via Instagram@jadagyamfi)

Marshall was one of the key players during her time in Iowa and led the team to two back to back national title games alongside Caitlin Clark. She was named team's captain in her fifth year and retired from basketball post her final season with the Hawkeyes. Marshall now goes to graduate school and is currently studying occupational therapy in North Carolina.

Gyamfi is currently in her junior year with the Hawkeyes. However, she has struggled for playing time, only averaging 2.4 points, 0.7 rebounds on 75.0 percent shooting per game this season.

Jada Gyamfi's Iowa may land five-star recruit

Jada Gyamfi and the Iowa women's basketball team produced their best performance yet in Sunday's matchup against No. 4 USC. The Hawkeyes defeated the Trojans 76-69 in front of a packed crowd that had gathered to honor former star player, Caitlin Clark whose jersey No. 22 was being retired.

David Eickholt, an Iowa Hawkeyes insider submitted a crystal ball prediction on 247Sports earlier this week suggesting that Iowa could land five-star, class of 2026, guard Jenica Lewis.

Lewis was at Sunday's game to witness Iowa defeat USC and is currently ranked as a five-star recruit per ESPN and top-20 player nationally. Getting a commitment from the 5-foot-10 player, who is also ranked No. 3 in the shooting guard position and as the No. 1 player from Iowa in her class could be a gigantic step for the Hawkeyes as they look to rebuild the team post the exit of stars like Lucy Olsen.

