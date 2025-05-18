In Pic: Iowa State commit Jada Williams shares adorable picture of herself looking like her mom's "twin"

  • home icon
By Nonyelum Ossai
Modified May 18, 2025 18:53 GMT
NCAA Basketball: Big 12 Basketball Media Day - Source: Imagn
NCAA Basketball: Big 12 Basketball Media Day (image credit: IMAGN)

Former Arizona star Jada Williams is her mother's doppleganger. Williams, who committed to Iowa State on April 2, revealed how much she resembles her mother, Jill McIntyre, in a recent Instagram story post.

On Sunday, she shared a photo of her mother from her childhood and hers.

"My moms twin fr," Williams wrote.
Jada Williams shares side by side childhood photos with of herself and mom on IG story. Image via @cbg.jada24
McIntyre is a regional sales manager of a tech company, and also assists her daughter in running her business ventures. Williams played for the Wildcats for two years, and averaged 11.0 points, 2.6 assists and 2.5 rebounds in 63 games, inlcuding 58 starts.

Last season, Williams led Arizona in scoring (12.7), assists (2.9) and total minutes (916). In March, she announced her intention to enter the transfer portal and became one of the most coveted players.

Jada Williams to replace Emily Ryan at Iowa State

Jada Williams is is expected to be the perfect replacement for Emily Ryan, one of the most successful point guards in Iowa State history.

Ryan left the Cyclones after exhausting her eligibility, and became the program's all-time assists leader. Williams could help fill the void and she already has plans for the team.

"Our goal is to win a national championship next year," Williams said on April 2, via the Des Moines Register. "So, we're about to start putting in work in the next couple of months and get to it."

Williams will join fellow Kansas native and one of the Cyclones' brightest stars, Addy Brown. Brown and fellow Iowa State star Audi Crooks led the Cyclones to the Big 12 Tournament title game as freshmen. However, they could not replicate their form in the 2024-25 season, as Iowa State crashed out of the first round of the NCAA Tournament.

Nonyelum Ossai

Nonyelum Ossai

Nonyelum Ossai is a college sports journalist at Sportskeeda with more than 10 years of experience in the field. Nonyelum is the founder of and principal writer for LitAfrik, was a content marketing specialist at FrujuSports and a senior content writer for Blackdot Media.

Nonyelum has a Masters Degree in Theatre Arts, specializing in Media Arts. Aside from work, Nonyelum is a Thespian, screenwriter, creative writer and an unapologetic lover of books, great movies and sports.

