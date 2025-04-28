IN PIC: LSU coach Kim Mulkey dons sequined jacket & bell bottoms as she teases interview with Gordon McKernan

Kim Mulkey teased an interview with Gordon McKernan, showing off her cool jacket and jeans. The LSU coach has been busy with transfers and building a solid team for next season, but she still found time to attend the podcast.
On Monday via Instagram story, the Tigers coach reposted a photo originally posted by McKernan, with both of them seated in front of a mic. Mulkey is known for wearing flamboyant outfits, and this time she wore a sequined jacket and bell-bottoms.
The original post had an inscribed caption, reading, “Today’s guest @coachkimmulkey.”
Gordon McKernan is a Louisiana injury attorney who has signed several NIL deals with LSU student-athletes, including football players, basketball players and gymnasts. The deals allow athletes to leverage their brand and likeness for commercial opportunities while remaining eligible to compete for their university.
While Mulkey does not have an NIL deal, she is still one of the highest-paid coaches in NCAA women’s basketball. The LSU coach earns $3.26 million annually, which is the second highest in women’s college basketball, only behind South Carolina's Dawn Staley, who earns $4 million.
Mulkey became head coach for the first time in 2000 at Baylor, and she spent 21 years there, winning three championships. However, when her native Louisiana came calling in 2021, she heeded, and Mulkey has since delivered one national championship and two Elite Eight appearances in four years.
The Tigers paid about a $1.75 million buyout clause for the four-time NCAA champion to leave the Bears, and she was signed to an eight-year contract worth $23.6 million before incentives.
After winning the national title in 2023, Mulkey signed a new 10-year deal at LSU that is worth $32 million, according to reports, and it was the biggest coaching deal in women’s college basketball before Staley’s surpassed it.
Kim Mulkey shows love to Angel Reese ahead of WNBA training camp
Kim Mulkey has produced several stars at LSU, and one of them is Chicago Sky forward Angel Reese, whom she still showers with love after moving to the WNBA.
The coach reposted an Instagram post from Sky, sending some love to Reese.
"@angelreese5," Mulkey tagged the star along with three different colors of love emojis.
Mulkey coached Reese from 2022 to 2024 after the forward joined LSU from Maryland.
Dawn Staley, Geno Auriemma, or Kim Mulkey - who is NCAAW's highest-paid coach? Find out here