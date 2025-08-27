  • home icon
IN PIC: LSU star Flau'jae Johnson teases new "brother/sister duo" as she prepares for her second America's Got Talent appearance

By Nonyelum Ossai
Published Aug 27, 2025 17:26 GMT
Sports: The ESPYS Red Carpet - Source: Imagn
LSU women's basketball star Flau'jae Johnson will make a special guest appearance on America's Got Talent. However, she will not be appearing alone. On Wednesday, Johnson revealed a collaboration with her elder brother, Trayron Milton, on the show

"Uh oh industry New Brother/Sister Duo on ya hands," she captioned the photo she shared, showing a side by side name tags of the siblings attached to a black curtain.
Flau&#039;jae Johnson posts AGT return update on IG story. Image via @flaujae
The siblings will appear on AGT to celebrate the show's 20th anniversary. This is Johnson's third appearance on the show. She first appeared on AGT at the age of 14 and earned a Golden Buzzer after an impressive performance. She went on to reach the quarterfinals before she was eliminated.

Johnson returned for the AGT All-Stars in 2023, where she performed an original song and received standing ovations from the judges. However, she was eliminated in the preliminary rounds. Now signed to Jay Z's Roc Nation, Johnson has established herself as one of the fastest rising stars in the industry.

Meanwhile, her brother Milton is a rising music star and goes by the name Tray Milz. He is infamously known for being arrested after dashing onto the court during a physical confrontation between his sister and South Carolina's Camilla Cardoso during an SEC game last year.

Flau'jae Johnson waves green flag at Daytona International Speedway

Flau'jae Johnson was an honorary starter at the Coke Zero Sugar 400 at Daytona International Speedway. She was invited as a celebrity guest to wave the green flag and start the NASCAR race. She also shared a video of herself waving the flag, interacting with the fans and views of the track from the pit road terrace. She captioned:

"Daytona turned me into a NASCAR fan real quick 🏁🚀 Big energy at the Coke Zero Sugar 400… drivers going crazy, speed unreal. Huge respect to all the drivers out there, and big thanks to @cocacolaracing for making it happen!"

Johnson will return for her senior season with LSU after waiving her eligibility for the 2025 WNBA draft. The Lady Tigers' guard will lead the team in the 2025-26 season.

Nonyelum Ossai

Nonyelum Ossai is a college sports journalist at Sportskeeda with more than 10 years of experience in the field. Nonyelum is the founder of and principal writer for LitAfrik, was a content marketing specialist at FrujuSports and a senior content writer for Blackdot Media.

Nonyelum has a Masters Degree in Theatre Arts, specializing in Media Arts. Aside from work, Nonyelum is a Thespian, screenwriter, creative writer and an unapologetic lover of books, great movies and sports.

