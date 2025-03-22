IN PIC: Miami's Haley Cavinder & NFL beau Jake Ferguson share sweet moment during her exciting Dallas trip

Miami women's basketball star Haley Cavinder was in Dallas and shared a sneak peek of some exciting moments during her stay on social media. On Saturday, she posted several photos on Instagram, including a well-furnished living room and a close moment with her boyfriend, Jake Ferguson.

Haley Cavinder shares snaps from an exciting Dallas trip on her IG story. Image "cavindertwins

Cavinder, who has just announced she's retiring from basketball, started dating the Dallas Cowboys tight end in 2023. Fans noticed Cavinder was sporting Ferguson's No. 87 Cowboys jersey on social media that year.

In a Q&A with her twin sister Hanna Cavinder, Haley shared that Ferguson had messaged her first and they had gone to Fort Lauderdale on their first date, which sparked their romance. Since they began dating, the couple have supported each other, often appearing on each other's social media handles.

While their relationship seems to thrive, Haley's twin sister Hanna Cavinder's relationship with Miami men's football star Carson Beck has reportedly hit the rocks. Although their break-up has not been confirmed yet, Haley has since come out to support her twin on their joint TikTok handle.

Haley Cavinder claps back at fan blaming her for Jake Ferguson's NFL struggles

Haley Cavinder and Jake Ferguson have often made headlines due to their relationship. While most fans supported the couple, some didn't and weren't afraid to express themselves. They blamed their relationship for Ferguson's struggles during the latter part of the 2024-25 NFL season.

On Dec. 14, Cavinder shared pictures on Instagram from a game at AT&T Stadium, where she went to support her boyfriend. One of the photos showed a cozy moment between Cavinder, who wore a customized Ferguson white jacket, and Ferguson.

One fan called out the couple.

"Cowboys have a losing record since yall started dating…" the fan wrote in the comments.

But Cavinder was having none of it and fired back:

"We were together last year too but go off."

Haley Cavinder shares a moment with Jake Ferguson. Image via @haleycavinder

Ferguson endured a difficult season, finishing with 59 catches for 494 yards and zero touchdowns. This was a total contrast with his breakout 2023 season, where he finished with 71 catches for 761 yards and five touchdowns. The Dallas tight end will hope to improve in the upcoming season.

