IN PIC: Miami's Haley Cavinder's BF Jake Ferguson cautions fans of "real shoota" as he shares laid back pic of her

Jake Ferguson, the boyfriend of Miami's Haley Cavinder, took to social media to share a relaxed photo of his girlfriend, with a joking message for fans.

Ad

The NFL star shared a photo of his girlfriend Haley on his Instagram story on Friday with the caption:

"Caution!! Real shoota alert."

Jake Ferguson shares laid back pic of Haley (Credit: IG/@jakeferg84)

Ferguson and Cavinder started dating in September 2023 and have been supportive of each other on and off the field.

Ad

Trending

The two have been a well-known sports couple who regularly showcase their relationship on social media platforms.

Away from Haley's relationship, she was in action for the Hurricanes in their defeat to the Notre Dame Fighting Irish on Friday, with the guard having a relatively quiet night on the scoreboard. She contributed eight points, three assists and five rebounds.

The guard has been an important player for the Miami Hurricanes this season, averaging 18.4 points, 6.7 rebounds, 4.6 assists and 46.4 FG%.

Ad

Georgia Tech v Miami - Source: Getty

As a dual-threat player who can attack from any position, Cavinder has been delivering support to the Hurricanes in their ongoing conference games.

Ad

Haley Cavinder's Miami fail to end winless run

The Miami Hurricanes suffered their fifth defeat on Friday following their loss against the Notre Dame Fighting Irish 82-42 at the BankUnited Center.

The Hurricanes' previous win dates back to Jan. 31, when they edged out the Virginia Cavaliers in a nail-biting 77-74 finish, winning the game with just a three-point gap.

In the game, the visiting team dominated the contest, sweeping all four quarters, leaving the winless in their last five games in the conference.

Ad

Notre Dame took control of the game early, winning the first two quarters 18-7 and 20-7, respectively, before halftime. The visitors continued their strong performance, capturing the third quarter 18-15 and the fourth quarter 26-14.

The defeat has left them languishing in 15th place in the Atlantic Coast Conference standings with a poor overall record of 13-13 this season.

With just three games left in the season, they will look to bounce back from their poor run when they face the Wake Forest Demon Deacons on Sunday and finish the season away from the bottom four.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Dawn Staley, Geno Auriemma, or Kim Mulkey - who is NCAAW's highest-paid coach? Find out here