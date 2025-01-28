IN PIC: Michigan QB Davis Warren marks his attendance as the Wolverines beat PSU in a nail-biting game

Michigan Wolverines quarterback Davis Warren was in the house to support the school's men's basketball team as they took on Penn State on Monday. At Crisler Center, the Wolverines managed to eke out a 76-72 victory in a tightly contested matchup.

Warren, who led the Wolverines football team to an 8-5 overall and 5-4 Big Ten record in 2024, found his courtside seat to root for the basketball squad.

He was joined by his teammates, including junior tight end Max Bredeson, junior wide receiver Peyton O'Leary, and Bryce Underwood, a five-star freshman in the 2025 class.

Warren added a picture of himself with Bredeson and O’Leary to his Instagram story, all wearing Michigan gear to show their support.

Here is the picture:

Davis Warren's Instagram story (@davis.warren/IG)

Davis Warren can be seen in the center of the frame wearing a leg brace on his right leg. He suffered an ACL tear in a game against Alabama on Dec. 31.

All the football players who attended the game were seen throwing T-shirts into the crowd during a stoppage in play. Even with the injury limitation, Warren did not miss showing Michigan spirit by launching shirts into the sellout crowd of 12,707 at the venue.

Dusty May's Michigan grabs a crucial win over Penn State after a blowout loss

Michigan needed a bounce-back performance after falling at No. 11 Purdue 64-91 on Friday. In a tight back-and-forth affair at home on Monday night, the Wolverines were able to edge out a 76-72 victory against the Nittany Lions.

They were trailing 71-72 with a minute left to play, but junior guard Tre Donaldson drilled a 3-pointer to give Michigan the lead, followed by two free throws to seal the win. Donaldson finished with a game-high 21 points, going 8-of-13 from the field, while also contributing seven assists and three rebounds.

"It shows that (Tre) was conscious of value in the basketball of he's a smart guy," coach Dusty May said postgame. "If we're going to max out as a group then we're going to take care of the basketball better and part of it is you're learning a new league, the physicality.

"You're learning teammates that you're thinking he's cutting when he might be spacing, whatever the case and we probably have too much in our package right now."

The Wolverines improved to 15-5 overall and 7-2 in the Big Ten. They remain third in the conference standings behind only Purdue and the No. 7 Spartans. They will fly to New Jersey on Saturday to face Rutgers (10-10, 3-6 Big Ten).

