Notre Dame star Hannah Hidalgo shared beautiful pictures of herself on Sunday, as she donned a nice outfit to receive her Wooden Award for being in the 2025 All-American Team. The 5-foot-6 guard shared a post of her receiving the award with her 87k followers on Instagram on Sunday.

Ad

Unlike the overall best player who receives a trophy, the players in the All-American Team receive awards. Hannah Hidalgo turned up at the ceremony in Los Angeles to receive her award. Although she wore a simple dress, she still slayed. The Notre Dame guard wore a black, long-sleeved satin blouse, dark blue trousers and dark blue heels to match.

Ad

Trending

The 5-foot-6 star also took pictures with her family and fellow All-American Team finalist Madison Booker while holding her award.

Hidalgo had a great campaign with Notre Dame last season, establishing herself as a key player in a team that had seniors like Olivia Miles and Sonia Citron.

Due to her brilliant performances for the Fighting Irish, she was named the ACC Player of the Year and Defensive Player of the Year. She was also one of the 15 finalists for the overall best player alongside other top stars like Lauren Betts, Madison Booker, Paige Bueckers, Flau’Jae Johnson, Miles, Angela Morrow, Sarah Strong, Hailey Van Lith, JuJu Watkins, Sedona Prince, Ta'Niya Latson, Aziaha James, Audi Crooks and Georgia Amoore.

Ad

However, Hidalgo was beaten to the award by USC Trojans star Watkins, who had a great season until she sustained an anterior cruciate ligament (ACL) injury in the course of the NCAA Tournament. Even though Hidalgo did not get the trophy for the best female player, being named on the All-American Team alongside Betts, Booker, Bueckers and Watkins is a reward for her impressive performance this season.

What's next for Hannah Hidalgo?

The award is a recognition of Hidalgo's performances at Notre Dame, but there is still room for improvement. Last season, she averaged 23.8 points, 5.0 rebounds, 3.6 assists and 3.7 steals per game. However, her rebounding and assists average dropped slightly, having averaged 6.2 rebounds and 5.5 assists in the 2023-24 season.

The Fighting Irish will need her to step up even more next season following the departures of Citron and Miles. Notre Dame won the ACC Tournament last season and finished in the last 16 of the NCAA Tournament. As such, the fans will not want anything less next season.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Oluwajoba Oluwajoba is a High School Sports writer with more than eight years of experience in the field. Oluwajoba is a graduate of Agricultural Economics and Extension from the Federal University of Technology Akure.



Oluwajoba has written for publications such as Soccernet and Pulsesports (as Chief Editor and Managing Editor) and was nominated for Football Journalist of the Year in 2019.



While he is a Dallas Mavericks fan, mainly due to Luka Doncic, Oluwajoba's favorite sporting moment came when LeBron James helped the Cleveland Cavaliers get past the Golden State Warriors in Game 7 of the 2016 NBA Finals.



When not at work or watching sports, Oluwajoba can likely be found enjoying a movie. Know More

Dawn Staley, Geno Auriemma, or Kim Mulkey - who is NCAAW's highest-paid coach? Find out here