IN PIC: Paige Bueckers shares collage and heartfelt message to wish UConn teammate Kaitlyn Chen on her birthday

UConn star Paige Bueckers celebrated her teammate Kaitlyn Chen's birthday by sharing a collage of their pictures on her Instagram story on Saturday. She also a left a sweet message as a caption for the collage:

"Happy birthday Chen. My best Zitster!"

Paige Bueckers's Instagram story (Credit: Instagram/@paigebueckers)

The birthday wish came a few days after both players helped the Huskies to a victory over the Seton Hall Pirates. In 26 minutes of action, Chen put up 15 points, along with a rebound and an assist. Amongst the Huskies, only Bueckers scored more than her against the Pirates, putting up 23 points.

This season, Chen averages 6.9 points, 3.4 assists and 1.7 rebounds per game. She has seen her minutes drop this year due to the young talent at the program and this has meant that she's averaging career lows.

NCAA Womens Basketball: Villanova at Connecticut - Source: Imagn

Paige Bueckers leads UConn to another victory

Paige Bueckers played a key role in UConn's 91-49 win over the Seton Hall Pirates on Wednesday night at the Walsh Gymnasium. The Huskies dominated the contest, winning every quarter (22-15, 19-11, 30-13, 20-10), and in doing so, stretched their winning streak to five consecutive games.

Bueckers played a crucial role in her team's victory, playing 27 minutes and accumulating a game-high 23 points, while also contributing five assists and nine rebounds. This season, the guard averages 18.6 points, 4.5 rebounds, and 4.6 assists per game, while shooting an impressive 52.9% from the field.

Thanks to her key role in UConn's victory, the team maintained its grip on the top spot in the Big East Conference (15-0), boasting a 25-3 overall record for the season.

As the regular season draws to a close, with only three games remaining before March Madness, UConn will aim to maintain their momentum and finish strong. Their next challenge comes on Saturday when they face the Butler Bulldogs on the road at Hinkle Fieldhouse.

