IN PICS: $1.5 million NIL-valued Flau’jae Johnson celebrates Team USA’s gold medal with grateful message

On Monday, Flau’jae Johnson celebrated Team USA’s gold medal with a grateful message. The United States won the 2025 FIBA Women’s AmeriCup in Santiago, Chile, defeating Brazil 92-84 in the final. With the win, they sealed a spot in the 2026 FIBA Women’s Basketball World Cup.

Johnson played three minutes, contributing one steal in a final dominated by Mikayla Blakes, who scored 27 points and won the MVP of the tournament. TCU transfer guard Olivia Miles also contributed nine assists in the final to set a tournament record of 50 assists.

Johnson shared snaps from the celebrations on her Instagram.

“Wow, something amazing I can add to my resume: 1X GOLD MEDALIST 🥇!,” Flau’jae wrote. “First, I want to thank the committee for giving me the opportunity to play the game I love on a national level! Secondly, thank you to my teammates for pushing me and to all the new friendships I made, I’m so thankful for you all!

"Also, Coach D and Coach Jennie I love y’all, and y’all are forever in my heart! Thank you, @usabasketball! It was an honor to wear those three letters across my chest! Last but not least, thank you, Kara Lawson can’t wait to compete on 12/6 !

“God is amazing. Romans 8:28 states: “And we know that for those who love God all things work together for good, for those who are called according to his purpose.” #ThankYouGod S/o to my fans y’all the best ❤️ all around the world.”

The LSU guard will head back for her final season in college, looking to lead the program to another national title. She will also hope to continue building her NIL portfolio.

Johnson already leads women’s college basketball in NIL valuations, currently valued at $1.5 million, according to On3.

Flau’jae Johnson’s best performance at the Women’s AmeriCup

Flau’jae Johnson played seven games, averaging 11.8 minutes, 4.3 points and 3.3 rebounds. However, her top performance came in the quarterfinal win over the Dominican Republic, when she contributed 22 points, seven rebounds and two assists.

There were complaints from fans about her limited playing time at the tournament, but the LSU star is just happy to have helped her country win gold.

