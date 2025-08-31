IN PICS: $1.5 million NIL-valued Flau’jae Johnson graces her presence at the US Open

LSU women's basketball star Flau'jae Johnson attended a game at the 2025 US Open at the Arthur Ashe Stadium on Saturday. A series of Instagram snaps from a fan page showed Johnson looking stylish at the event. The Lady Tigers senior, who is valued at $1.5 million in NIL valuation (via On3), wore cream-designed jogger shorts. She also wore a pair of white-rimmed sunglasses on top of her head.&quot;Flau’jae at the US Open,&quot; the post was captioned. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostJohnson enjoyed a productive offseason. When she wasn’t hosting shows, she was either supporting a charity event or enjoying herself at a sports game. The LSU star also made a special guest appearance on America's Got Talent to celebrate the show's 20th anniversary. Earlier this week, she served as the honorary starter for NASCAR’s Coke Zero Sugar 400 at Daytona.Johnson has also partnered with top brands, including Unrivaled, Powerade, Puma, Meta, JBL, Taco Bell and Experian.Flau'jae Johnson &quot;chilling&quot; with tennis legend as Coco Gauff reaches US Open Round of 16Flau'jae Johnson had a great time watching Coco Gauff advance to the Round of 16 at the US Open on Saturday. Gauff won the game 6-3, 6-1 over Poland’s Magdalena Fręch in 1:14 hours. She recorded only four double faults, which is an improvement on the seven she recorded in her previous round.Johnson posted a photo of herself with six-time Grand Slam champion Rennae Stubbs from the game.&quot;Chilling with a legend at the US Open watching Coco get the dub!&quot; the Tigers star wrote.Stubbs won four women’s doubles and two mixed doubles Grand Slam titles. The Australian tennis legend became an ESPN commentator after retiring. Saturday's win marks the fourth consecutive year Gauff has reached the Round of 16 at the US Open. She will next face either Naomi Osaka as she continues her quest for a third Grand Slam title in her career, and a second this year. The 21-year-old American defeated Aryna Sabalenka to win the French Open at Roland-Garros in June.