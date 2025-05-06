In Pics: $1.5 million NIL-valued Flau’jae Johnson poses in elegant black-and-white dress for Met Gala 2025

LSU star Flau’jae Johnson made a dazzling Met Gala debut, embracing the 2025 theme with a sculpted black-and-white gown by Walter Mendez, styled by Amiraa V, with a Lynn Paul headpiece and Grown Brilliance jewelry.

Over the past year, she has steadily expanded her brand, appearing at more high-profile events, giving major interviews and offering a broader glimpse into her personality beyond the basketball court and her music career.

The Met Gala 2025 was held on Monday at New York City's Metropolitan Museum of Art, with other LSU-affiliated stars like Angel Reese, Joe Burrow, Sha'Carri Richardson and Justin Jefferson also in attendance.

Johnson posted snaps on her Instagram, with her outfit idea following the “Superfine: Tailoring Black Style” theme and “Tailored For You” dress code that was announced for the event.

“not the same girl you MET before ❤ ️. #MetGala2025. I partnered with @covergirl to create a beautiful soft glam look! #covergirlpartner,” Johnson captioned.

Johnson also took on hosting duties for E!’s CreatorCam during the event, offering viewers a unique perspective as she guided them through red carpet moments. It was powered by Samsung and filmed on the Galaxy S25 Ultra, and it gave fans an up-close look at the standout fashion of the stars before they entered the venue.

Johnson, who is the highest-valued women’s college basketball player with a $1.5 million NIL worth (according to On3), has shown that she is not stopping anytime soon with the collaborations she's pulling off.

Her collaboration with brands for the Met Gala 2025 is the latest in her long list of NIL deals that includes Puma, Taco Bell, Meta, JBL and an equity stake in the Unrivaled 3-on-3 league.

Flau’jae Johnson forgoes WNBA draft to be better ‘prepared’

Flau'jae Johnson decided to forgo the 2025 WNBA draft for one more year in college, revealing this information to Front Office Sports in April, and the reason behind the decision.

"I definitely want to win, but I want to make sure I'm being developed to be the player that I want to be in the WNBA," Johnson said. "Trying to find out how I can make that happen this year. I want to be as prepared as possible."

Johnson averaged a career-best 18.6 points per game last season, playing a key role in LSU’s run to the Elite Eight in the NCAA Tournament.

