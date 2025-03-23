IN PICS: $1.5M NIL star Flau'jae Johnson's mom Kia proudly reps LSU sweatshirt while sharing heartfelt message

Flau'jae Johnson's mother Kia Brooks showed off a special moment on Instagram on Sunday. Brooks who also plays a role as Johnson's manager posted a series of snaps, which featured her wearing a grey-colored ensemble and draping a Flau'jae Johnson customized red sweatshirt over her shoulders.

"Out of all the things I've been called in my life… MOM has ultimately become my favorite‼️🙏🏾💪🏾🥰💜❤️," Brooks wrote on Sunday.

Flau'Jae Johnson is the daughter of Brooks and rapper Camoflauge who was murdered six months before his daughter was born. Brooks is not only her daughter's biggest fan but has also been credited for the LSU star's career choice of balancing music and basketball.

Johnson is regarded as one of the best players in women's college basketball and is a rising star in the hip-hop world. She is currently on a deal with Jay Z's Roc Nation. Her marketability has earned her several NIL deals, including with brands such as PUMA, JBL Audio, Meta, Powerade, Amazon, Unrivaled, Experian and more. Johnson has a NIL valuation of $1.5 million, according to On3.

"I was nervous": Flau'jae Johnson speaks after leading LSU to NCAA Tournament first round win

Flau'Jae Johnson came back from an injury to lead LSU women's basketball to a 103-48 win over San Diego State on Sunday. The Lady Tigers also set a program record for points scored in an NCAA Tournament game. Johnson led the scoring with 22 points in 22 minutes of playing time.

Despite her dominant display on the court, Johnson admitted to feeling nervous before the game, especially entering the game after missing the SEC Tournament earlier in March.

"I was nervous today," she said. "I was talking to Coach Bob (Starkey). I'm, like, I was looking good in practice, right? You know what I'm saying? Arms straight, you think? So, I was nervous. I ain't going to lie. I'm always nervous before games."

"This time I was like I don't want to be the odd man out," the college hoops star added. "But as far as the (LSU NCAA Tournament single-game points) record goes, I think it's cool. But it's like, we did that record against Caitlin Clark, you know what I'm saying? "When we get tougher competition, it's going to feel a lot better to do things like that."

Following the win, Johnson and LSU will take on Florida State in the Round of 32 on Monday.

