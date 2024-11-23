IN PICS: $160M worth Snoop Dogg shines in USC star JuJu Watkins-inspired red sweatpants set

JuJu Watkins is the USC Trojans' biggest crowd-puller, and her games attract some of Hollywood's most notable celebrities. On Saturday, the Trojans faced Notre Dame and lost 74-61, but the sidelines featured an iconic supporter: Snoop Dogg.

USC shared photos of the rapper, whose net worth is reported at $160 million (per Celebrity Net Worth), sporting a jacket with JuJu Watkins' name printed on the front.

"Uncle Snoop out here reppin JuJu 🔥✌️," the caption read.

Check out the photos below.

Snoop Dogg is not the first famous personality to make an appearance courtside at a Trojans game this season. Earlier this month, USC alumna Saweetie attended a game and later joined the players in the locker room for a round of motivational talk.

Joining Snoop for Saturday's game were actor Michael B. Jordan, former WNBA players Candace Parker and Cheryl Miller, and current stars like Dearica Hamby and Cameron Brink.

JuJu Watkins earns praise from NBA stars

As a freshman, Watkins led the USC Trojans on a historic run to the Elite Eight, averaging 27.1 points, 7.3 rebounds and 3.3 assists. She also revitalized fan attendance at the Trojans’ home arena, the Galen Center, selling out tickets and becoming a recognizable figure with her signature top bun.

LA Lakers star LeBron James praised JuJu Watkins in an interview with ESPN, saying:

"She's already a star. The way she plays the game, how fierce of a competitor she is, what she represents. ... It's everybody's dream to be able to play with that passion, to be able to shoot the ball, rebound the ball, push the ball, handle the ball. And she wants to win. Everybody can gravitate toward that."

LA native DeMar DeRozan, who worked out with Watkins over the summer, also commended her character off the court.

"I think she has a superstar aura," DeRozan said (via ESPN). "The way she carries herself, her swag off the court, personality, how humble she is, how personable she is. And when she gets on that court, she's an extreme killer. She goes out there to compete at the highest level, to win."

JuJu Watkins joined USC with the goal of winning an NCAA championship. After coming close last season, the Trojans are optimistic about this campaign. While they recorded their first loss of the year against Notre Dame, the team is focused on recovering and bouncing back.

