In Pics: 2024 U17 World Cup gold medalist Jordyn Palmer shares snaps with JuJu Watkins and more from Overtime weekend 

Five-star class of 2027 prospect Jordyn Palmer was one of the female high school basketball prospects who took part in Overtime Select's annual Takeover event this weekend in Atlanta.

The event featured some of the biggest stars in high school women's basketball, including USC Trojans guard JuJu Watkins and LSU Tigers guard Flau'jae Johnson, who both coached at the event.

In a nostalgic nod to the event, the 6-foot-1 prospect shared a series of photos from the occasion via her Instagram page on Thursday.

Trending

The Overtime Takeover event kicked off on Friday with a series of one-on-one matchups, including a showdown between Palmer and Class of 2026 point guard Autumn Fleary. Palmer suited up for Watkins' team, which went on to win three out of the four quarters and ultimately claimed this year's Next Up 5's crown.

Jordyn Palmer put on a dominant performance with 25 points and 17 rebounds. She teamed up seamlessly with Kaleena Smith, who exploded for a 40-point double-double to lead Watkins' squad to victory. Smith's standout performance earned her the title of Next Up 5's MVP.

Palmer further gave an account of herself on Saturday after defeating class of 2026 prospect Trinity Jones in the final matchup. She took home the Queen of the Court title for her performances.

Jordyn Palmer is currently ranked No. 6 in ESPN's class of 2027 rankings. She's a two-time Gatorade Player of the Year award winner, who's already surpassed scoring 1,000 points for her high school team, Westtown, in West Chester, Pennsylvania.

She is also a gold medalist with the USA U17 team, an accolade she won in 2024. She also currently captains team RWE as they head into a new Overtime Select season.

Which college programs are after Jordyn Palmer's signature?

With the level of talent Jordyn Palmer has been showcasing, it's clear she won't be short on college suitors. In fact, according to On3, she already holds a total of 32 college offers. Among them are top-tier programs like Maryland, Louisville, Rutgers, Arizona State, Michigan, North Carolina, South Carolina, St. Johns and Tennessee.

According to On3's predictions, there's still no clear favorite in the race to secure Palmer's commitment. As it stands, Rutgers leads the pack with just a 4.8% chance, followed closely by St. John's at 4.2%. So, it's safe to say that Palmer's recruitment still is still wide open.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Inioluwa Inioluwa is a High School Sports journalist with a BSc in Microbiology and four years of experience in the field. His love of sports led him to develop an interest in journalism, and that led him here.



A Golden State Warriors fan, Inioluwa's favorite player in sports is Steph Curry and his favorite coach is Steve Kerr. His favorite sporting moment was the Warriors winning the Championship in 2015 after defeating the Cleveland Cavaliers in six games.



When not watching or writing about sports, Inioluwa likes to play football and enjoys gaming, especially football manager. Know More

Dawn Staley, Geno Auriemma, or Kim Mulkey - who is NCAAW's highest-paid coach? Find out here