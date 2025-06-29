[IN PICS] 2026 prospect Jayden Hodge completes visit with Big 12 program amid Georgetown, Rutgers offers

Jayden Hodge, the No. 43 recruit in the Class of 2026 (as per On3's Industry Rankings), will commence his senior year at Montverde Academy next season. The 6-foot-6 shooting guard has been on the radar of several colleges.

Hodge took an official visit to Northwestern on Wednesday and shared pictures from the visit in an Instagram post on Saturday. Have a look at some pictures below.

2026 prospect Jayden Hodge completes visit with Big 12 program amid Georgetown, Rutgers offers (Image via Instagram @jayden.hodge33)

"Go wildcats??💜🤍 #officialvisit #uncommitted," he posted.

Hodge, who ranks 13th in the shooting guard position and sixth in Florida, played at St. Rose High School in Belmar, New Jersey, before transferring to Montverde Academy this year.

He played 10 games for the Purple Roses and scored 21.1 points on 92.0% FG, grabbed 6.5 rebounds, dished out 2.2 assists, stole the ball 2.7 times and had 0.9 blocks per game. Hodge finished first in total points, rebounds, steals and FG% and ranked second in blocks.

He led the school to a 24-8 record and an 11-0 record in the New Jersey Section Shore A - South Basketball League, where they finished first, as the only unbeaten team, and also led them to the 2025 NJSIAA state title.

Hodge was also a part of the USA Basketball Junior National Team in the April Minicamp last year and gained praise from On3's Jamie Shaw for his performance.

"Jayden Hodge has good positional size with a frame that looks like he can put on some good weight without losing much athletically. His feel is what popped for him today. Through the previous two sessions, Hodge had flashes but played more comfortably as a connector."

Which program leads the race to sign Jayden Hodge?

The Class of 2026 recruit sits on multiple offers from top programs, including Rutgers, Ohio State, Georgetown, Mississippi State and Seton Hall. His only other official visit was at Georgetown.

The Hoyas lead the race to land Hodge with a 46.3% chance, as per On3's recruitment prediction machine. They are followed by Northwestern, with a 40.5% prediction and Rutgers with a 1.1% chance.

Other programs have been given less than a 1% chance of signing Jayden Hodge. He still has another year to make a decision on his collegiate career.

