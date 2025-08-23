In Pics: Carmelo Anthony's Syracuse commit son Kiyan Anthony inks an NIL deal with viral denim brand

Kiyan Anthony, the son of former NBA star Carmelo Anthony, will start his collegiate career in style. Kiyan, who committed to his dad's alma mater, Syracuse, recently signed a NIL deal with popular denim brand American Eagle.The former Long Island Lutheran High School (New York) standout shared several snaps on Instagram, rocking some of the brand's products on Friday. In the first two photos, Anthony wore a white T-shirt over a pair of brown trousers and white sneakers. The last two snaps showed the incoming freshman with a denim hoodie over his shirt.&quot;Summer is Over,&quot; Kiyan wrote. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostRanked 36th on ESPN's 100 list, Anthony committed to the Orange despite offers from top schools like Auburn, Florida State, Ohio State, Rutgers and USC. He is looking forward to following in his father's footsteps and also make a name for himself.Other NIL deals Kiyan has signed include One Way Clothing, PSD Underwear, Nerf and the Mamba and Mambacita Sports Foundation. His deals have been valued at an estimated $1.1 million, according to On3.Kiyan Anthony's mom, La La Anthony, opens up about her son leaving for collegeKiyan Anthony's mother, La La Anthony, expressed how tough it was watching her son leave. Anthony graduated from Long Island Lutheran High School in New York in June and committed to Syracuse.La La, who has been his cheerleader on and off the court, shared her feelings about him heading to college.“For me, I’m in a very interesting season of my life,&quot; La La said on Friday, via &quot;The Shade Room.&quot; &quot;Kiyan has officially left for college and I keep telling people that it’s just something that I don’t think I heard enough people talk about. Or like, maybe I just wasn’t prepared for it. Like you hear conversations. For some reason, I wasn’t privy to the conversation about when your kid leaves for college, your only child leaves for college, and that void.” View this post on Instagram Instagram PostThe TV star also revealed that her son already left and it felt like he took the &quot;energy&quot; of the house with him. She added that she was not embarrassed to admit that Kiyan's absence was hard to deal with and she's still trying to move past it.