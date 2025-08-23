  • home icon
  • College Basketball
  • In Pics: Carmelo Anthony's Syracuse commit son Kiyan Anthony inks an NIL deal with viral denim brand

In Pics: Carmelo Anthony's Syracuse commit son Kiyan Anthony inks an NIL deal with viral denim brand

By Nonyelum Ossai
Published Aug 23, 2025 18:04 GMT
Syndication: The Augusta Chronicle - Source: Imagn
Syndication: The Augusta Chronicle (image credit: IMAGN)

Kiyan Anthony, the son of former NBA star Carmelo Anthony, will start his collegiate career in style. Kiyan, who committed to his dad's alma mater, Syracuse, recently signed a NIL deal with popular denim brand American Eagle.

Ad

The former Long Island Lutheran High School (New York) standout shared several snaps on Instagram, rocking some of the brand's products on Friday. In the first two photos, Anthony wore a white T-shirt over a pair of brown trousers and white sneakers. The last two snaps showed the incoming freshman with a denim hoodie over his shirt.

"Summer is Over," Kiyan wrote.
Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Ranked 36th on ESPN's 100 list, Anthony committed to the Orange despite offers from top schools like Auburn, Florida State, Ohio State, Rutgers and USC. He is looking forward to following in his father's footsteps and also make a name for himself.

Other NIL deals Kiyan has signed include One Way Clothing, PSD Underwear, Nerf and the Mamba and Mambacita Sports Foundation. His deals have been valued at an estimated $1.1 million, according to On3.

Ad

Kiyan Anthony's mom, La La Anthony, opens up about her son leaving for college

Kiyan Anthony's mother, La La Anthony, expressed how tough it was watching her son leave. Anthony graduated from Long Island Lutheran High School in New York in June and committed to Syracuse.

La La, who has been his cheerleader on and off the court, shared her feelings about him heading to college.

Ad
“For me, I’m in a very interesting season of my life," La La said on Friday, via "The Shade Room."
"Kiyan has officially left for college and I keep telling people that it’s just something that I don’t think I heard enough people talk about. Or like, maybe I just wasn’t prepared for it. Like you hear conversations. For some reason, I wasn’t privy to the conversation about when your kid leaves for college, your only child leaves for college, and that void.”
Ad

The TV star also revealed that her son already left and it felt like he took the "energy" of the house with him. She added that she was not embarrassed to admit that Kiyan's absence was hard to deal with and she's still trying to move past it.

About the author
Nonyelum Ossai

Nonyelum Ossai

Nonyelum Ossai is a college sports journalist at Sportskeeda with more than 10 years of experience in the field. Nonyelum is the founder of and principal writer for LitAfrik, was a content marketing specialist at FrujuSports and a senior content writer for Blackdot Media.

Nonyelum has a Masters Degree in Theatre Arts, specializing in Media Arts. Aside from work, Nonyelum is a Thespian, screenwriter, creative writer and an unapologetic lover of books, great movies and sports.

Know More

Dawn Staley, Geno Auriemma, or Kim Mulkey - who is NCAAW's highest-paid coach? Find out here

Edited by Victor Ramon Galvez
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications