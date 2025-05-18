IN PICS: Caroline Ducharme goes down memory lane with snaps from UConn's national championship win

It's been around six weeks since the UConn Huskies won the NCAA championship as Caroline Ducharme reminisced the national championship run.
Ducharme posted some pictures of the Huskies' 82-59 victory over the South Carolina Gamecocks on Instagram on Saturday.
"still thinking about 4.6.25 💙," Caroline Ducharme posted.
Ducharme played sparingly for the UConn Huskies last season, averaging 1.2 points and 0.7 rebounds in 3.7 minutes per game after struggling with head injuries in the past. Nevertheless, she offered Geno Auriemma's squad some veteran leadership.
The title was the first for UConn since the last of four straight national titles from 2013 to 2016. It was also Paige Bueckers' final opportunity to win a national title in a record-breaking career.
Despite Bueckers leaving for the WNBA, Connecticut will once again be among the favorites to win it all in 2026. With Azzi Fudd and Sarah Strong leading a talented young squad, including KK Arnold, Ashlynn Shade and Ice Brady, the Huskies should once again compete for the title.
Coach Geno Auriemma also landed former Wisconsin forward Serah Williams in the transfer portal.
Caroline Ducharme hopes to find more playing time this year after her struggles with head injuries. Perhaps she could leave Storrs with another title under her belt.
Caroline Ducharme's playing time decreased because of concussion problems
A junior from Milton, Massachusetts, Caroline Ducharme played fewer than 10 games for the second straight year, but it wasn't always like that for the talented guard.
In her first two seasons at Storrs, Ducharme played 31 and 23 games, respectively, but against DePaul in January 2022, her struggles with head injuries began. Ducharme took a hit to the nose, but kept playing, nailing the game-winning basket.
The guard believes she had two or three concussions after that one, but because the first one was so severe and caused significant damage, it's difficult to know for sure.
In an April interview with CBS, Caroline Ducharme detailed how she felt at that time.
"(The doctors) realize now that I never fully recovered from the first one, which made it easier for me to get more, or easier for me to have worse symptoms with the smaller hits that I was getting," Ducharme told CBS. "I would get hit in the head and be out for weeks or months at a time."
Among the symptoms caused by the concussions were headaches, tingling in her fingers and nausea. Just getting out of bed would sometimes cause her to feel nauseous.
After exhausting all the treatments available in Connecticut, Ducharme went to Florida for specialized treatment, which eventually allowed her to return to basketball.
Dawn Staley, Geno Auriemma, or Kim Mulkey - who is NCAAW's highest-paid coach? Find out here