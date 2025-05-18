IN PICS: Caroline Ducharme goes down memory lane with snaps from UConn's national championship win

It's been around six weeks since the UConn Huskies won the NCAA championship as Caroline Ducharme reminisced the national championship run.

Ad

Ducharme posted some pictures of the Huskies' 82-59 victory over the South Carolina Gamecocks on Instagram on Saturday.

"still thinking about 4.6.25 💙," Caroline Ducharme posted.

Ad

Trending

Ducharme played sparingly for the UConn Huskies last season, averaging 1.2 points and 0.7 rebounds in 3.7 minutes per game after struggling with head injuries in the past. Nevertheless, she offered Geno Auriemma's squad some veteran leadership.

The title was the first for UConn since the last of four straight national titles from 2013 to 2016. It was also Paige Bueckers' final opportunity to win a national title in a record-breaking career.

Despite Bueckers leaving for the WNBA, Connecticut will once again be among the favorites to win it all in 2026. With Azzi Fudd and Sarah Strong leading a talented young squad, including KK Arnold, Ashlynn Shade and Ice Brady, the Huskies should once again compete for the title.

Ad

Coach Geno Auriemma also landed former Wisconsin forward Serah Williams in the transfer portal.

Caroline Ducharme hopes to find more playing time this year after her struggles with head injuries. Perhaps she could leave Storrs with another title under her belt.

Caroline Ducharme's playing time decreased because of concussion problems

A junior from Milton, Massachusetts, Caroline Ducharme played fewer than 10 games for the second straight year, but it wasn't always like that for the talented guard.

Ad

In her first two seasons at Storrs, Ducharme played 31 and 23 games, respectively, but against DePaul in January 2022, her struggles with head injuries began. Ducharme took a hit to the nose, but kept playing, nailing the game-winning basket.

The guard believes she had two or three concussions after that one, but because the first one was so severe and caused significant damage, it's difficult to know for sure.

In an April interview with CBS, Caroline Ducharme detailed how she felt at that time.

Ad

"(The doctors) realize now that I never fully recovered from the first one, which made it easier for me to get more, or easier for me to have worse symptoms with the smaller hits that I was getting," Ducharme told CBS. "I would get hit in the head and be out for weeks or months at a time."

Ad

Among the symptoms caused by the concussions were headaches, tingling in her fingers and nausea. Just getting out of bed would sometimes cause her to feel nauseous.

After exhausting all the treatments available in Connecticut, Ducharme went to Florida for specialized treatment, which eventually allowed her to return to basketball.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Allan Wolburg Robles Allan Wolburg Robles is a College Sports journalist at Sportskeeda with over 17 years of experience in the field writing for publications including Reforma, Yahoo! OddsShark and Apuesta. Allan studied Communications at Anáhuac University, where he learned what would become the basis of a trade that was already a dream of his before starting college.



His favorite team is Army West Point as when he was young, Allan lived in West Point for a couple of years, went to pretty much every home game, a couple of Army-Navy games and even got to meet some of the players.



Allan's favorite players of all time include Tommie Frazier, who was unbelievable during the Nebraska dynasty of the early 90's. Tim Tebow was also a favorite, mainly because of his leadership skills, although he was also awesome on the football field. As a fan of defensive football, (or what's left of it), Sean Taylor could take over a game for Miami.



Allan has always considered himself a student of the game more than a fan of it. So the historical part and evolution of the game, as well as the ins and outs of what happens on the field, and being able to put it into words for the audience, are his biggest strengths.



Besides sports, Allan enjoys reading books, watching movies and spending time with his dogs. Know More

Dawn Staley, Geno Auriemma, or Kim Mulkey - who is NCAAW's highest-paid coach? Find out here