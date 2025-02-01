IN PICS: Coach Prime's daughter Shelomi Sanders shares goofy snaps to wish mom Pilar Sanders a "Big 28"

Shelomi Sanders celebrated her mother, Pilar Sanders' "Big 28" on Saturday, Feb. 1. Sanders, who is the youngest daughter of football legend, Deion Sanders, also known as Coach Prime, shared three posts showing goofy moments with her mom on her Instagram story.

The first photo is a photo mother and daughter took during a game, which the Alabama A&M women's basketball star captioned:

"Happy birthday to my pretty girllll. I love you"

Shelomi Sander celebrates her mom, Pilar Sanders on IG story. Image via @shelomisanders

The second is a video of Sanders cutting a cucumber under her mother's supervision in the kitchen. The third is another mother and daughter selfie with the caption:

"Big 28!!!"

Shelomi Sanders celebrates her mom, Pilar Sanders on IG story. Image via @shelomisanders

Sanders and her mom have a close bond, with coach Prime's ex-wife showing her support for her daughter's college basketball career choices.

Shelomi Sanders signs NIL with Rihanna's Fenty brand

Coach Prime's youngest daughter, Shelomi Sanders, has made significant progress in her collegiate basketball career by signing a lucrative Name, Image, and Likeness (NIL) deal with superstar, Rihanna's Savage X Fenty brand. Sanders will not only be the brand's ambassador but also a partial stakeholder in one of the most popular fashion brands in the world, valued at $1 billion, according to Forbes.

Sanders' decision to step out of her father's shadow by transferring from Colorado to Alabama A&M was initially met with skepticism. Her father called the move "stupid", which reportedly caused a rift between them. But the junior guard had a reason why she left the Buffaloes against her father's wishes.

“I don’t want to say anything too bad,” Sanders said on a livestream . “It just wasn’t good energy. It wasn’t good vibes. There wasn’t enough being poured into me as a player and young lady. If I didn’t leave when I did, I promise you I would’ve quit.”

Sanders began her collegiate career at Jackson State, where she played 11 minutes in five games last season for the Buffs. Before that, she averaged 16 points per game and was named first-team All-District for District 10 6A in Texas as a senior at Rockwall-Heath High School in 2022.

Following her freshman year at JSU, Sanders entered the transfer portal and joined Colorado, where she endured a difficult season. This prompted her move to Alabama A&M, where she reportedly found an environment that supports her growth.

However, Sanders has endured a recent run of poor form, averaging 1.4 points, 0.4 rebounds, and 0.3 assists on 26.5 percent shooting under Alabama A&M head coach Dawn Thornton. But her success off the court has demonstrated the endless possibilities of the NIL era in college basketball.

