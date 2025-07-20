  • home icon
  • College Basketball
  • IN PICS: Dawn Staley gushes over Caitlin Clark's teammate Aliyah Boston, A'ja Wilson following All-Star Weekend

IN PICS: Dawn Staley gushes over Caitlin Clark's teammate Aliyah Boston, A'ja Wilson following All-Star Weekend

By Pranav Khatri
Modified Jul 20, 2025 10:50 GMT
WNBA: Seattle Storm at Golden State Valkyries - Source: Imagn
WNBA: Seattle Storm at Golden State Valkyries - Source: Imagn

Caitlin Clark's Indiana Fever teammate, Aliyah Boston, and Las Vegas center A'ja Wilson were spotted with the South Carolina Gamecocks women's basketball head coach, Dawn Staley, at the WNBA All-Star Weekend.

Ad

The 55-year-old posted a carousel of pictures on her Instagram account on Saturday. Check them out below:

Dawn Staley gushes over Caitlin Clark&#039;s teammate Aliyah Boston and A&#039;ja Wilson following All-Star Weekend (Image via Instagram @staley05)
Dawn Staley gushes over Caitlin Clark's teammate Aliyah Boston and A'ja Wilson following All-Star Weekend (Image via Instagram @staley05)
Image via Instagram @staley05
Image via Instagram @staley05
Image via Instagram @staley05
Image via Instagram @staley05
Image via Instagram @staley05
Image via Instagram @staley05

Here's the original post by Staley.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending
"THEM @gamecockwbb! THEM @WNBA All-Stars! @graytness_15 @aliyah.boston @aja22wilson Family over Everybody!" she captioned the post.
Ad

During her time at South Carolina, A'ja Wilson led the team to the 2017 NCAA Championship while being named the NCAA Tournament Most Outstanding Player. She also won three straight SEC Player of the Year awards, among other accolades.

Wilson concluded her collegiate career after four seasons at the Gamecocks, averaging 17.3 points on 55.0% shooting, including 37.5% from behind the three-point line, 8.7 rebounds, 1.4 assists, 1.0 steals and 2.6 blocks per game in 138 games.

On the other hand, Caitlin Clark's teammate Aliyah Boston commenced her career at South Carolina and recorded a triple-double in her debut game against Alabama State. She also won the 2022 NCAA Championship and was named the NCAA Touney Most Outstanding Player.

Ad

She played 138 games in four seasons and averaged a double-double with 14.1 ppg, 10.8 rpg, 1.7 apg, 1.0 spg and 2.4 bpg. Boston shot 54.6%, including 24.2% from behind the arc.

During a conversation with Sports Illustrated in January, Boston also gave credit to Dawn Staley after the latter's historic contract extension.

"First and foremost, it is so deserving for Coach Staley," Boston said. "No one else deserves to have that type of recognition, because she is just so amazing. I feel like I've said this so many times, that Coach Staley is like a second mom to me."
Ad

Napheesa Collier breaks WNBA record to defeat Caitlin Clark's All-Star team

Minnesota Lynx forward Napheesa Collier led her team to a 151-131 win against Team Clark on Sunday. She scored 36 points, breaking the previous scoring record of 34, set by the Dallas Wings guard Arike Ogunbowale last season.

She also grabbed nine rebounds and dished out one assist and shot 13-for-16, including 4-for-5 from the three-point line and converted all six of her free throws.

Caitlin Clark missed the game because of her groin injury.

About the author
Pranav Khatri

Pranav Khatri

Pranav Khatri is a high school sports journalist at Sportskeeda with a Master's in Sports Management and five years of experience in the field working with InsideSport, EssentiallySports, TwelfthManTimes, SportSavour, GeeksforGeeks.

Pranav is a football and basketball fan, and played both in college. He got into basketball and became a Dallas Mavericks fan due to Dirk Nowitzki's loyalty. His favorite NBA moment was Dallas defeating winning the championship, and their journey to the finals through the Lakers and OKC.

When not watching or writing about sports, Pranav runs a fashion jewelry business.

Know More

Dawn Staley, Geno Auriemma, or Kim Mulkey - who is NCAAW's highest-paid coach? Find out here

Edited by Dipayan Moitra
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications