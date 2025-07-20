IN PICS: Dawn Staley gushes over Caitlin Clark's teammate Aliyah Boston, A'ja Wilson following All-Star Weekend

Caitlin Clark's Indiana Fever teammate, Aliyah Boston, and Las Vegas center A'ja Wilson were spotted with the South Carolina Gamecocks women's basketball head coach, Dawn Staley, at the WNBA All-Star Weekend. The 55-year-old posted a carousel of pictures on her Instagram account on Saturday. Check them out below:Dawn Staley gushes over Caitlin Clark's teammate Aliyah Boston and A'ja Wilson following All-Star Weekend (Image via Instagram @staley05)Image via Instagram @staley05Image via Instagram @staley05Image via Instagram @staley05Here's the original post by Staley.&quot;THEM @gamecockwbb! THEM @WNBA All-Stars! @graytness_15 @aliyah.boston @aja22wilson Family over Everybody!&quot; she captioned the post. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostDuring her time at South Carolina, A'ja Wilson led the team to the 2017 NCAA Championship while being named the NCAA Tournament Most Outstanding Player. She also won three straight SEC Player of the Year awards, among other accolades.Wilson concluded her collegiate career after four seasons at the Gamecocks, averaging 17.3 points on 55.0% shooting, including 37.5% from behind the three-point line, 8.7 rebounds, 1.4 assists, 1.0 steals and 2.6 blocks per game in 138 games.On the other hand, Caitlin Clark's teammate Aliyah Boston commenced her career at South Carolina and recorded a triple-double in her debut game against Alabama State. She also won the 2022 NCAA Championship and was named the NCAA Touney Most Outstanding Player.She played 138 games in four seasons and averaged a double-double with 14.1 ppg, 10.8 rpg, 1.7 apg, 1.0 spg and 2.4 bpg. Boston shot 54.6%, including 24.2% from behind the arc.During a conversation with Sports Illustrated in January, Boston also gave credit to Dawn Staley after the latter's historic contract extension.&quot;First and foremost, it is so deserving for Coach Staley,&quot; Boston said. &quot;No one else deserves to have that type of recognition, because she is just so amazing. I feel like I've said this so many times, that Coach Staley is like a second mom to me.&quot;Napheesa Collier breaks WNBA record to defeat Caitlin Clark's All-Star teamMinnesota Lynx forward Napheesa Collier led her team to a 151-131 win against Team Clark on Sunday. She scored 36 points, breaking the previous scoring record of 34, set by the Dallas Wings guard Arike Ogunbowale last season.She also grabbed nine rebounds and dished out one assist and shot 13-for-16, including 4-for-5 from the three-point line and converted all six of her free throws.Caitlin Clark missed the game because of her groin injury.