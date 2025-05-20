IN PICS: Dawn Staley shares snaps with $25 million worth “Madam President”, her book and ‘The View’

Dawn Staley's debut book, "Uncommon Favor," has hit shelves, and the South Carolina coach promoted her new memoir on the ABC show "The View" on Tuesday. Staley shared snaps of her appearance on the TV show via Instagram.

Staley posted a photo of herself holding the book in front of a "The View" sign, one with the hosts of the show, and three pictures with actress Angela Bassett, who is worth $25 million, according to Celebrity Net Worth. Staley jokingly referred Bassett as "Madam President" in her Instagram caption.

"(The View) and its audience have so much energy. Love to see, hear and connect with women who are versed in women’s sports. UNCOMMON FAVOR BOOK TOUR IS UNCOMMON! Let’s gooo! BONUS: met madam president (Angela Bassett) 🥰🥰🥰," Staley wrote.

The South Carolina coach's memoir is now available as a physical book, an ebook and an audiobook. Staley announced earlier this month that she would be recording the audiobook edition.

"Did you know that I read the audiobook edition of UNCOMMON FAVOR? Coming 5/20, pre-order your copy today - I can’t wait for you to hear it! Who’s ready to stay awake and fall asleep and rewind to keep listening like me?! 🤣🤣🤣," Staley wrote on May 8.

Fans can order a physical copy of "Uncommon Favor" or listen to Staley tell the story herself in the audiobook.

All about Dawn Staley's book Uncommon Favor

Dawn Staley first announced that she was releasing a book in February via an Instagram video. She shared that the title of her memoir would be "Uncommon Favor: Basketball, North Philly, My Mother and Life Lessons I learned from All Three."

"Hey everyone! I have an announcement because… I’ve been asked so many times about writing a book and it is about time I listened. I finally wrote a BOOK. My life. My career. My failures. My successes. My title is representative of it all!," Staley wrote on Feb. 21.

On Friday, the South Carolina coach got her hands on an early copy of "Uncommon Favor" and expressed gratitude to everyone who helped her create her memoir.

"Thank you for everybody that worked on it," Staley said. "Really appreciate it."

Staley has found immense success in her 17 seasons at South Carolina, guiding the Gamecocks to three national championships and nine SEC Tournament titles. Fans of the talented coach can learn more about her coaching career as well as her time as a basketball player and her personal life in "Uncommon Favor."

