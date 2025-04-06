IN PICS: Ex-Iowa star Gabbie Marshall and former teammate Jada Gyamfi pose in black outfits as the duo reunites

Former Iowa women's basketball player Gabbie Marshall and her former Hawkeyes teammate Jada Gyamfi reunited following the Hawkeyes' exit from the NCAA Tournament. On Sunday, Marshall posted a series of Instagram snaps with Gyamfi, revealing that the forward paid her a visit at Chapel Hill, North Carolina.

In the photos, Gyamfi wore a sleeveless black top and matching short tights, while Marshall donned a similar top and paired it with a black jacket and gray tights.

"My sissy’s finally came to visit me🤍🥰," the former Iowa guard wrote.

Marshall and Gyamfi shared a close friendship during their time as Iowa teammates. They seem to have continued their friendship after Marshall graduated and moved to North Carolina for a master's Degree in occupational therapy.

Marshall and Gyamfi reunited in October as some former Hawkeyes, including Caitlin Clark and Kate Martin, were present at the Kinnick Stadium to watch a football game. The duo were seen embracing and skipping down the sideline before Iowa kicked off its game against Northwestern.

Jada Gyamfi reveals the role her friends play in helping her overcome difficulties

Jada Gyamfi endured a difficult season with Iowa and struggled to get playing time. In a Q&A session that she recorded for her YouTube channel, Fresh Tawk with Jada Gyamfi, in January, the forward revealed that college basketball can take a toll on one's mental health despite all the perks.

"I would say just using my circle," Gyamfi said when asked about how she copes with the challenges. "Like, I have definitely more now than I did before. But I have a really good group of friends and people who really care about me and understand me and what I need. And so whenever I face like adversity or you know, I'm having like a moment, like I had one this week, oh man, but I just look to my friends and they are very helpful."

Gyamfi went on to say that friends are the most important things for a happy life. The Hawkeye star is known for having a close relationship with former Hawkeyes like Caitlin Clark, Gabbie Marshall and Kate Martin.

While Marshall is now pursuing a master's degree, Clark was the top pick in the 2024 WNBA draft, and she ended her season as the Rookie of the Year. Martin joined the Las Vegas Aces before being drafted by the Golden State Valkyries in the expansion draft.

