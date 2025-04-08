IN PICS: Former Iowa coach Fran McCaffery gets officially inaugurated as the new coach of Penn Quakers

One month after he was fired as the Iowa Hawkeyes coach, Fran McCaffery was officially introduced as the new coach of the Penn Quakers on Monday. After fifteen seasons leading the Hawkeyes, Fran McCaffery was let go, as the Hawkeyes had one of their worst campaigns this year.
Photos from the introductory press conference were posted on the Quakers' Instagram with the caption:
"𝗢𝗳𝗳𝗶𝗰𝗶𝗮𝗹𝗹𝘆 𝗼𝗳𝗳𝗶𝗰𝗶𝗮𝗹. #FightOnPenn 🔴🔵🏀"
The Hawkeyes finished with a 17-16 overall record and were placed at No. 14 in the Big Ten standings with a 7-13 record. Iowa failed to make it to the 2025 NCAA Tournament, as they had the lowest finish in the Big Ten regular season in seven years.
Fran McCaffery left Iowa with a 297-207 overall record, seven March Madness appearances and one Big Ten Tournament championship (2022).
Fran McCaffery shares his thoughts on returning to his alma mater
Before he became a successful coach, Fran McCaffery spent three seasons playing for the Penn Quakers. Nicknamed "White Magic," McCaffery played a crucial role in leading the Quakers to a 36-6 record in the Ivy League during his time.
Playing as a guard, he led the Ivy League in assists (105) and steals (51) in his senior season. Penn won three conference titles and had two NCAA Tournament appearances with McCaffery.
Speaking at the press conference, Fran McCaffery addressed the full-circle moment, saying:
“I could not be — and I think you can see it — more excited, more proud, more emotional to be standing right here today. The Cathedral of College Basketball — there could be no prouder moment.”
“Some of my teammates are here, and it’s such an incredible feeling for me to have them here. Because the experience that I want these guys [the current players] to have right here is: you are teammates for life. You are brothers for life. And that’s what this experience is, and that’s what it will be … when you play for me.”
When asked about his immediate plans, he said:
“First thing would be to develop relationships with my players and the recruits that we will sign, and add a couple guys out of the portal to fill needs, hire a staff."
Penn finished the season with an 8-19 overall record and McCaffery has much to do before the Quakers are ready for the 2025-26 season.
