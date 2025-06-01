In Pics: Former Miami hoopers Haley and Hanna Cavinder dazzle in red beachy outfit

Former Miami guards Haley and Hanna Cavinder dropped an Instagram post on Sunday. The twins have been on a roll, dishing out content to update their fans on what they have been up to since retiring from basketball.

They posted three photos, which showed them rocking matching red one piece swimsuits, white socks and sneakers. They also wore red hand bands and held red dumbbells to complete the look.

"TWOHOT, the ultimate summer workout guide out now," the caption read.

After announcing their retirement, the Cavinder twins are focused on promoting their brand. Known for their advocacy for fitness and health, the twins launched a fitness app, TWOgether, and have consistently promoted it to their millions of social media followers.

Meanwhile, Hanna and Haley are adjusting to life after basketball, deciding to live separately for the first time in 24 years. Haley moved to Texas to live with her fiance, NFL star Jake Ferguson. Hanna, whose relationship with Miami quarterback Carson Beck ended, remains in Florida. However, the twins still make time to post content on their joint social media accounts.

Haley and Hanna Cavinder influence young girls through fitness and nutrition

Haley and Hanna Cavinder retired from basketball and are ready to take on the business world. Before becoming hoops stars, they were TiKTok influencers, with over four million followers. Leveraging their social media status, the Cavinder twins have been known for their advocacy for fitness and nutrition.

In an interview with Raising Cane's restaurant chain founder and owner, Todd Graves on Sports Illustrated's "The Playbook" series, the twins revealed how they were able to influence young girls who need help with their health.

"With social media, there’s a lot of negative and there’s a lot of positive thinking," Haley said on May 6.

"And I have learned that (you need) a community with positivity on social media apps. That’s what really helped us when we started our health and fitness side of things, really having a purpose in helping young girls who need help, whether it’s with nutrition or if it’s working out."

The twins have bever been shy in discussing their eating disorder, which they developed during their time as college basketball players. They also shared how they overcame it by seeking help, and encouraged those who are going through the same situation to speak up.

